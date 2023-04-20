HUNTINGTON — After redshirting last season, Cam Crawford will hit the hardcourt with a new team.
The newest Marshall men’s basketball signee last saw action in 2021 with Indiana State, where he appeared in 22 games, starting five, and averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest on 52.1% shooting from the floor in his only season with the Sycamores.
Crawford entered the portal less than a month ago, announcing his decision on March 24 in a post on social media that thanked his former coaching staff for the opportunity at Indiana State.
His decision to commit and sign with Marshall came Wednesday with a simple message.
“You Herd?” the sophomore said in a tweet.
Crawford is the third member of the signing class for next season but the first out of the transfer portal since incoming freshman Ryan Nutter and Kycen Pruett signed in November 2022.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard is a native of Hoover, Alabama and fills an immediate need in the rotation for the Herd after losing key contributors like Taevion Kinsey and Micah Handlogten, who helped the Herd to a 24-7 overall record last season before losing in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Crawford was a three-year letter winner at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, and averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season while shooting 42% from beyond the arc, helping his team to a 27-8 record and the Alabama’s Class 7A Final Four.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
