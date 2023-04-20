The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After redshirting last season, Cam Crawford will hit the hardcourt with a new team.

The newest Marshall men’s basketball signee last saw action in 2021 with Indiana State, where he appeared in 22 games, starting five, and averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest on 52.1% shooting from the floor in his only season with the Sycamores.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

