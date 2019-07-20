CINCINNATI — The injury list, formerly known as the disabled list, might determine whether the Cincinnati Reds are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.
Ahead of Friday's games, the Reds trailed the first-place Chicago Cubs by 8 games in the National League Central Division. While a wildcard berth is a better possibility, Cincinnati was 6 games out of the second slot, with seven teams ahead of it. Losing more ground likely would prompt the front office to deal some veterans by the July 31 trade deadline.
With injuries to pitchers Amir Garrett, David Hernandez and Alex Wood, as well as catchers Tucker Barnhart, Curt Casali and Kyle Farmer, center fielder Nick Senzel and utility man Derek Dietrich, the Reds might not possess enough firepower to make a run. How well they perform in a current four-game series with St. Louis and next week against Milwaukee with a patched-up lineup could determine if the "for sale" sign goes up in the window of Great American Ballpark.
"You can start making excuses or see it as a challenge and a way to get better, to get through it," Reds manager David Bell said. "That's the only choice. You keep going, and if you get through these times, you're in really good shape. That's kind of the way we see it."
General manager Nick Krall said any move the Reds make will be to improve the club this season and beyond. Cincinnati had contended much of the season before losing seven of its last 10.
Right fielder Yasiel Puig figures to be the team's most-attractive trade piece. A free agent at the end of the season, Puig has been hot of late and is on pace to finish with 38 home runs and 99 runs batted in.
Shortstop Jose Iglesias, second baseman Scooter Gennett, Dietrich and pitcher Tanner Roark also have been mentioned in trade rumors. Ace starter Luis Castillo's name has surfaced, but Krall said the Reds would have to be more than overwhelmed to deal the young all-star right-hander who reminds many of 1980s Cincinnati star Mario Soto.
The last hurler close to Castillo's ilk to be traded was Gerritt Cole, whom Pittsburgh dealt to Houston in January of 2018 for Colin Moran, Joe Musgrove, Michael Felix and Jason Martin. Such a package likely wouldn't come close to enticing the Reds to trade Castillo.