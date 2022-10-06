The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220915 mu football 18.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi warms up before a drive as the Herd takes on Notre Dame during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in Soth Bend, Ind. Marshall defeated Notre Dame 26-21.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall's starting quarterback is not expected to miss time, despite not returning in the second half of a win over Gardner-Webb last week after suffering an injury in the second quarter. 

With under two minutes left in the first half, Henry Colombi left the pocket to escape pressure and was caught from behind by Bulldogs' defensive lineman Ty French while rolling to his left.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you