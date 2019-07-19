CINCINNATI - Scrapping to replenish their injury-riddled catching ranks, the Cincinnati Reds signed journeyman Ryan Lavarnway to a major league contract on Thursday.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2008, the former Yale University standout has played in parts of seven big league seasons, most recently eight games with Pittsburgh in 2018. He also saw big league action with Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta and Oakland. Lavarnway recently was released from the New York Yankees Triple-A club.
The move was necessitated by injuries to Curt Casali, Tucker Barnhart and Kyle Farmer, leaving Juan Graterol as the only catcher on the 25-man roster. Graterol started Thursday against St. Louis. Casali is on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday with a right knee sprain. Farmer went on the seven-day concussion list on Wednesday. Barnhart was placed on the injured list June 28 with a strained oblique.
Lavarnway, known for his defense, is a career .208 hitter with a .268 on base percentage and .326 slugging percentage. He was batting .213 with three home runs and 19 runs batted in at Triple-A this season.
The Reds opted to sign Lavarnway rather than promote one of their own catchers from Triple-A Louisville, where Stuart Turner is the starter.
The Reds made room on the roster for Lavarnway by designating pitcher Jesus Reyes for assignment. The signing came amidst a flurry of moves the Reds made Thursday.
Reliever David Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injury list because of right shoulder fatigue. Hernandez has struggled to a 9.60 earned run average in 18 games. Hernandez was replaced on the roster by right-hander Lucas Sims, who was 5-0 with a 4.56 ERA at Louisville. Sims made one early season start with the Reds and struck out nine with one walk and six hits in a victory over Pittsburgh.
Infielder/outfielder Josh VanMeter was recalled from Louisville to take Casali's roster spot. VanMeter has appeared in 30 games with the Reds this season, batting .222, slugging .289 and reaching base at a .340 clip. VanMeter has worn out Triple-A pitching, hitting .348 at Louisville.