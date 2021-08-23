HUNTINGTON — Amari Felder and Jadon Hayes invariably draw comparisons.
Felder is, and Hayes was, a smallish, speedy Huntington High running back seeking college football scholarship offers.
“I do here and there, but not too much,” Felder said of people comparing him to Hayes, an all-stater for the Highlanders in 2018. “Family and friends do expect me to have big games and put up numbers like he did.”
Those are lofty expectations. Hayes is Huntington High’s all-time leading rusher and ran for 2,321 yards and 36 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder played at Arizona Western and Garden City junior colleges.
Felder, a junior, is 5-9 1/2, 190 pounds and owns an offer from West Liberty University. Last season, he carried 50 times for 337 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 144 yards and one TD and posted a 3.5 grade point average.
“They’re built the same,” HHS coach Billy Seals said. “I can see the progression they both had. Jadon played some as a freshman and Amare played some as a freshmen. Jadon ran for 1,300 as a junior, then had that monster senior year. It’s a similar situation, but Jadon was Jadon and Amare needs to be Amare.”
A key similarity is that both Hayes and Smith can break big plays. When a seam opens, Smith is capable of quickly hitting it and taking off for the end zone.
“No. 1, he’s very explosive,” Seals said of Smith. “He can take the ball anywhere on the field and take it to the end zone. He has great vision. That’s where he has improved the most, his vision, and he’s become a more physical player at 180 pounds, up from 160.”
Felder said no one is harder on him than himself.
“I expect myself to gain more offers this season,” said Felder, son of former Huntington High star Bobby Felder. “I’m ready to play the best football I’ve ever played. I’ve done a lot of preparation in the offseason.”
Felder and Huntington High are scheduled to take on Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium atop Highlander mountaintop. He said he is encouraged by what he sees from his teammates, most of who return, as they come off a 3-6 record.
“We are more of a family since this year’s off-season workouts started,” Felder said. “It’s just a new culture in all, no individuality on the hill. We love each other.”
Felder is more than a football player. He’s an interesting student-athlete who said he looks up to his mother for inspiration. Felder is learning Haitian Creole, enjoys watching “Outer Banks” on Netflix, spending time with friends. Felder said he tanks God for giving him athletic ability.
“God is a huge factor in my life,” Felder said. “Actually, coming from the family I’m from, I feel it’s a priority to have a close relationship with Christ.”
Felder hopes to play football in college, but is set on earning a degree even more than winning games.
“I want to major in business,” Felder said. “I haven’t made an exact decision on what I want to do, but definitely something in business. I also want to create a YouTube channel and film vlogs.”