In finishing off an 8-1 run through Big 12 play on Saturday, Iowa State earned a spot in the Big 12 title game and a shot at the program’s first conference championship since the year the Titanic sank in 1912.
But on Saturday in Ames, Iowa, the only thing taking on water was the West Virginia University football team.
The Cyclones seized control early in building a 21-0 halftime lead and dominated both sides of the ball in a 42-6 crushing of the Mountaineers in what was by far the worst performance of the year for West Virginia.
Thanks to a TCU win over Oklahoma State earlier in the day, No. 11 Iowa State had already clinched its championship game spot early in the first quarter. But if either team appeared that it didn’t have much to play for once things got started in Ames, it certainly wasn’t the Cyclones.
“There isn’t a whole lot to say. We were soundly beaten in every phase,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “The first half was by far the worst football we’ve played to this point. I would say extremely disappointing would be putting it mildly.
“They were the more disciplined team, they were the more physical team, they dominated on both lines of scrimmages and it wasn’t even close.”
It was the first game in three weeks for the Mountaineers (5-4 overall, 4-4 Big 12) after last week’s scheduled game against Oklahoma was postponed until Dec. 12. There was marginal concern about rust heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Cyclones, but few could’ve foreseen the dismantling that ensued.
Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) churned out 483 total yards against a WVU defense that had been allowing just 274 per game, a mark that was the best in the league and fourth in the country.
Even more problematic than the yards, the Cyclones were 8 for 12 on third downs and missed just one in the first half that led to a fourth-down conversion on the next play.
Meanwhile, the stark contrast in rushing yards in wins and losses for WVU continued. The Mountaineers were smothered to the tune of 54 yards on 25 carries. Leddie Brown, who entered as the league’s second-leading rusher behind Hall at 112.13 yards per game, was held to 48 yards on 14 carries. In its five wins, WVU has rushed for 134 yards or more. In the four losses, the Mountaineers haven’t rushed for more than 91 yards.
“We couldn’t sustain (blocks) at all,” Brown said. “They dominated the line of scrimmage.”
“Honestly, we may have just been outplayed,” senior lineman Chase Behrndt added. “I have the most confidence in the world in our offensive line and our backfield and some days we have it and some days we don’t.”
WVU quarterback Jarret Doege threw for a modest 209 yards on 21 of 41 passes, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Further hamstringing the offense, starting receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, as well as second-string tight end T.J. Banks, were among five Mountaineer players who didn’t make the trip to Ames due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.
The Mountaineers accounted for just 263 total yards, and a pair of fourth-quarter field goals by Tyler Sumpter accounted for all their points.
West Virginia took the opening kickoff and drove inside the Iowa State 40-yard line, but a false-start penalty on fourth down took the Mountaineer offense off the field and led to a punt. From that point, things only turned dramatically worse for the visitors.
Iowa State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, with its fourth and final one of the half finishing as time ran out. The WVU defense forced punts on each of Iowa State’s first two second-half possessions, but the offense turned the ball over on downs on both of the ensuing drives. A 16-yard touchdown throw from Brock Purdy to Charlie Kolar with 3:10 left in the third quarter put Iowa State up 28-0 and any wind left in West Virginia’s sails was effectively gone.
Purdy was outstanding, hitting on 20 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns to go with 38 rushing yards and another score. That contribution was part of 236 team rushing yards led by Breece Hall (22 carries, 97 yards, one touchdown) and Kene Nwangwu (nine carries, 77 yards, one touchdown). Hall also had a receiving touchdown and caught three passes for 56 yards. Xavier Hutchinson led all receivers with eight grabs for 89 yards.
The Mountaineers will host No. 13 Oklahoma to close the regular season next week. And though Saturday’s loss was indeed a big setback if not somewhat revealing, no one in the WVU camp is giving up just yet.
“We’ve got to finish the season — you can’t go backwards, you can’t give up just because of what happened today,” senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler said. “We’ve got to still fight. We’re a football team and we’re not quitters and that’s not what we’re trying to show. Oklahoma’s not going to come in here next weekend and give us any pity because of what happened today, so get back to the drawing board tomorrow and get ready for those guys.”