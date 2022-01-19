BUFFALO, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe outscored Buffalo by six points in the second half of an 80-77 victory in boys high school basketball.
Caden Ehirim led the Irish (8-3), ranked third in Class A, with 25 points. Zavian Johnson scored 20. Philip Ignatiadas and Jesse Muncy each scored 16.
Bradley Harris led the Bison (4-7) with 26 points. Ian Thompson scored 20 and Connor McDade 16.
FAIRVIEW 66, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 43: Jaxon Manning scored 23 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Eagles (5-12) beat the Royals (1-17) in Westwood, Kentucky. Tanner Johnson scored 15 and Steven Day 14 for Fairview.
Girls basketball
WHEELERSBURG 53, VINTON COUNTY 50: The Pirates, top ranked in Division III, defeated the Division II Vikings in overtime to improve to 13-0. Wheelersburg led 34-18 at halftime and withstood a charge by Vinton County (8-4). Alaina Keeney scored 17 points and Makenna Walker 16 for the Pirates. Cameron Zinn scored 16 points, Lacie Williams 14 and Tegan Bartoe 13 for the Vikings.
VINTON COUNTY 6 12 15 15 2 — 50: Haybron 2, Williams 0, Smith 0, Peters 0, Riddle 5, Bartoe 13, Williams 14, Zinn 16, Ousley 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 54, RIVER VALLEY 39: The Rebels (10-4) used an 11-0 spurt to end the third quarter to pull away from the Raiders (5-10) in Mercerville, Ohio. Freshman Emma Clary led South Gallia with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jessie Rutt scored 12 and Tori Triplett 11. Freshman Kallie Burger paced River Valley with 13 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school girls basketball games postponed on Wednesday with no makeup date determined include Portsmouth at South Point, and West Carter at Ashland.
Boys games postponed include Ironton St. Joe’s home game vs. Portsmouth Clay, from Friday to Feb. 5.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
