LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Huntington St. Joe broke open a close game in the second half to blow out George Rogers Clark 71-49 Saturday in girls high school basketball at the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy Academy.
The Irish (17-0), top-ranked in West Virginia Class A, led just 20-19 after one quarter and 37-30 at halftime, but outscored the Cardinals 16-7 in the third quarter and 18-12 in the fourth to pull away.
Grace Hutson led Huntington St. Joe with 31 points. Dionna Gray scored 14.
Kennedy Igo paced George Rogers Clark with 12 points. Shelbi Wilson scored 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds. Brianna Byars chipped in 10 points and Tya Flowers snatched 10 rebounds.
The Irish return to action at 5:10 p.m. Saturday vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in the Tackett’s Body Shop Classic at Ironton High School. Mount Notre Dame is the top-ranked Division I school team in Ohio and is ranked third in the nation.
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 19 11 7 12 — 49: Gay 9, C. Byars 3, Igo 13, Wilson 11, Flowers 4, B. Byars 10.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 20 17 16 18 — 71: Adkins 9, Whitmore 7, Hutson 31, Gray 14, Roberts 6, Presevati 4.
TOLSIA 70, GREENBRIER WEST 51: Five Rebels scored in double figures in a victory over the Cavaliers (6-6) in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament in Glenhayes.
Katie Marcum and Julie Boone paced Tolsia (8-7) with 13 points. Selena Browning, Autumn Block and Kerrigan Sammons scored 11 apiece. Browning grabbed seven rebounds and made five steals. Boone snagged seven rebounds, as did Katelyn Kelly.
Kenley Posten led Greenbrier West with 24 points. Cameryn Dorsey chipped in 11.
GREENBRIER WEST 7 16 10 18 — 51: Kenley Posten 24, Cameryn Dorsey 11, Morgan 8, J. Agee 6, Vandall 2.
TOLSIA 10 18 23 19 — 70: Katie Marcum 13, Julie Boone 13, Selena Browning 11, Autumn Block 11, Kerrigan Sammons 11, Pollinger 6, Muncy 2, Johnson 3.
WHEELERSBURG 78, GREENUP COUNTY 52: Kaylee Darnell scored 16 points to lead the Pirates over the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Lexi Carroll scored 27 for Greenup County.
Friday
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 68, IRONTON 48: The Panthers (14-2 overall, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference) created 25 turnovers and made 16 steals to defeat the visiting Fighting Tigers.
Levi Blankenship paced Chesapeake with 24 points. Josh Cox scored 12 and Trent Dearth 10. Reid Carrico led Ironton (7-6, 6-4) with 19 points. Gage Salyers scored 14 and Trent Hacker 10.
TOLSIA 78, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 58: Tyler Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and the Rebels boys used a dynamic third quarter to help overcome the Warriors.
After forfeiting an eight-point lead in the first quarter, the Rebels fought back and led by six at halftime, then outscored the visitors 40-19 the rest of the way. Tolsia was reliant on transition buckets and working the paint, hitting just four 3-pointers, but accumulated the majority of its points from underneath the basket. The Rebels (5-6) picked up their second straight victory following a five-game losing streak.
SCOTT 97, WAYNE 58: Jon Hamilton scored 43 points as the Skyhawks rolled to the easy home win. Jagger Bell added 23 points for Scott. Nick Bryant led the Pioneers with 20 points and Carl Sanchez contributed 14.
SOUTH POINT 65, GALLIA ACADEMY 52: The Pointers outscored the Blue Devils 17-2 in the third quarter to win in Centenary Ohio.
Nakyan Turner led South Point (9-7 overall, 6-4 OVC) with 26 points. Chance Gunther scored 14 and Jake Adams 10. Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy (7-9, 3-7) with 17 points. Justin Wilcoxon scored 13.
COAL GROVE 60, ROCK HILL 42: Cory Borders returned from a knee injury to score 12 points in the Hornets’ home triumph over the Redmen.
Evan Gannon also scored 12 for Coal Grove (4-11 overall, 3-7 OVC). Trevor Hankins chipped in 11. Owen Hankins led Rock Hill (3-13, 0-10) with 15 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 61, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 43: Zach Roach scored 25 points, including the 1000th of his career, to lead the Flyers (11-4 overall, 7-3 Southern Ohio Conference) to a win over the Titans in Ironton.
Ironton St. Joe made 13 shots from 3-point range. Ryan Payne scored 10 points. Jarren Edgington led Portsmouth Notre Dame (4-10, 1-8) with 12 points. Jermaine Powell scored 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 73, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 36: Drew Scherer scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made seven steals and issued two assists as the Vikings won on the road vs. the Tartans.
Jack Leith scored 18 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley (10-5 overall, 7-3 SOC). Logan Walsh handed out 10 assists. Austin Smith led Sciotoville East (0-16, 0-10) with 11 points.
OHIO VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64, SUGARCREEK CHRISTIAN 44: Mark Oliver scored 22 points and Bradley Haley 13 as the Defenders (7-12) beat the Eagles in Gallipolis, Ohio. Elijah Neel led Sugarcreek Christian with 21 points.
NEW BOSTON 66, GREEN 63: Tanner Voiers scored 24 points and Jerome McKinley made a key steal in the closing seconds to help the Tigers edge the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Kyle Sexton scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out 11 assists for New Boston (15-1 overall, 10-0 SOC), ranked second in Ohio Division IV. Gage Sampson led Green with 22 points. Levi Singleton scored 14.
EASTERN-MEIGS 40, SOUTH GALLIA 30: Mason Dishong and Garrett Barringer scored 10 points apiece to help the Eagles (7-9 overall, 4-6 Tri-Valley Conference) defeat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Kyle Northup scored 10 for South Gallia (8-8, 5-6).
MEIGS 58, WELLSTON 50: Weston Baer’s 20 points helped the Marauders (7-8 overall, 4-3 TVC) beats the home-standing Rockets (3-9, 2-4). Evan Brown scored 15 points and Hunter Brown 12 for Wellston.
WHEELERSBURG 67, PORTSMOUTH WEST 41: J.J. Truitt scored 20 points and Matthew Miller added 10 as the Pirates (12-2 overall, 9-1 SOC) routed the Senators (5-10, 3-7). Nick Davis led Portsmouth West with nine points.
POCA 55, SISSONVILLE 31: Isaac McKneely netted 19 points to power the Dots past the host Indians. Noah Rittinger scored 15 points and seven assists for the Dots (11-2), who outscored the Indians 27-13 in the second half. Dylan Griffith netted nine points to lead Sissonville (2-11).
CLAY-BATTELLE 76, BUFFALO 67: The Cee Bees had three players score in double figures as outlasted the visiting Bison in a Hometown Invitational Tournament first-round game. Coltin Barr led Clay-Battelle (10-1) with 23 points, while Levi Carrico scored 18 and Chase Ammons 11. Alec Hanshaw scored 22 points to pace Buffalo (3-7), while Noah Thompson tallied 17 and Ian Thompson 15.
GirlsTOLSIA 45, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 28: The Rebels failed to score a single point the fourth quarter but didn’t need any to come away with a double-digit victory over the Warriors in Glenhayes.
Tolsia built a 45-16 lead after the first three quarters and allowed a senior-heavy bench to close things down on senior night in Rebel Arena. Senior Taylor Ball made three triples in the win.
The Warriors’ Karis Shannon led all scorers with 11 points.
CROSS LANES 5 9 2 12 — 28: Shannon 11, Webb 5, Bailey 3, Vance 3, Waller, Parsons 1
TOLSIA 15 15 15 0 — 45: Boone 10, Ball 9, Browing 4, Marcum 4, Block 4, Pollinger 4, Salmons 3, Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Kelly 1.
BUFFALO 41, CALVARY BAPTIST 27: The Bison held the visitors to single figures in three separate quarters in earning the win. Abby Darnley scored a game-high 12 points for Buffalo (8-4). Kaitlin Richards was the lone double-figure scorer for Calvary with 11 points.