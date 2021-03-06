HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe suffered through a tough shooting night, but still doubled the score on Wahama, winning 52-26 in girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
Makayla Smith turned in an unusual double double for the Irish (2-0), grabbing 13 rebounds and making 10 steals to go with six points. Amya Damon and Julia Preservati scored 13 points each to lead Huntington St. Joe. Lacee Smith scored 10. Emma Gibbs paced the White Falcons (1-1), who led 11-9 before the Irish went on a 15-0 run, with 12 points.
Huntington St. Joe returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday at Logan. Wahama also plays Monday, entertaining Ravenswood at 7 p.m.
WAHAMA 11 0 8 7 — 26: Van Matre 1, Gibbs 12, Christian 2, Wolfe 5, Lieving 2, Noble 4.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 9 15 9 19 — 52: L. Smith 10, Damon 13, Preservati 13, George 0, Ransbottom 5, M. Smith 6, Lee 5.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 52, HANNAN 26: The Soldiers (2-0) bolted to a 31-4 lead and rolled to a victory over the Wildcats (0-1).
Samantha Wells scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Grace Christian. Sydney Cicenas and Christine Wagoner each scored 11 points. Emily Hutchinson added 10 points. Bailey Coleman led Hannan with 16 points.
ASHLAND 58, PAINTSVILLE 53: Ella Sellars scored 16 points and Mikayla Martin scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Kittens (11-7) rallied past the host Tigers (12-7).
RUSSELL 52, GREENUP COUNTY 10: The Red Devils raced to a 24-2 lead and subbed liberally afterward in a rout of the Musketeers in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Aubrey Hill and Jenna Adkins scored seven points each to pace Russell (12-5), which had 13 players score. Rachel Bush led Greenup County (7-12) with five points.
GREENUP COUNTY 2 4 2 2 — 10: Maynard 1, Bush 5, Gammon 0, Hall 0, Ratcliff 0, D. Crum 0, Burney 0, W. Crum 0, Boltz 0, Spencer 0, McCormick 2, Taylor 2, Hunt 0, Shaffer 0.
RUSSELL 24 5 15 8 — 52: Steele 4, B. Quinn 3, Adkins 7, Ross 3, Hill 7, Maynard 3, Sanders 6, Darnell 4, Hester 2, Atkins 2, Barfield 4, A. Quinn 2, Oborne 5, Jachimczuk 0.
LINCOLN COUNTY 68, HURRICANE 58: Natalie Fout and Avery Lucas each scored 18 points as the Panthers (2-0) outlasted the Redskins (0-1). Maggie Oduour led Hurricane with 28 points. Lauren Dye chipped in 14 points.
Boys basketball
ASHLAND 86, NORTH LAUREL 66: Ethan Sellars scored a career-best 37 points as the Tomcats (13-4) knocked off the second-ranked Jaguars at Lexington Catholic High School.
Ashland made 15 shots from 3-point range, with Sellars making seven. Cole Villers scored 19 points and Colin Porter scored 14 points and handed out 14 assists. Zander Carter chipped in 11 points. Reed Sheppard led North Laurel (19-1) with 34 points.
ASHLAND 30 16 32 8 — 86: Porter 14, Sellars 37, Villers 19, Carter 11, Marcum 0, Ashby 0, Conway 0, Gillum 3, Adkins 2, Davis 0, Freize 0.
NORTH LAUREL 17 10 22 17 — 66: Sheppard 34, Sizemore 7, Brock 2, Davidson 12, Harris 0, Dotson 0, Bruner 2, Reynolds 3, Eliza 2, Keen 0, Messer 4.
WHEELERSBURG 66, EASTERN-BROWN 59: The second-seeded Pirates built a 20-point lead and held on to defeat the No. 3 seed Warriors in a Division III Southeast district final at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
J.J. Truitt scored 20 points and Carter McCorkle scored 10 popints and snagged 11 rebounds for Wheelersburg (20-1). Eli Sword, Kenny Sanderlin and Matthew Miller scored 10 points apiece. Trent Hundley paced Eastern-Brown with 20 points.
HURRICANE 60, ST. ALBANS 58: Nas’Jaih Jones scored 21 points and the Redskins (1-0) scored with four seconds left to defeat the Red Dragons (0-1) in overtime.
J.T. James and Gabe Bentyl each scored 13 points for Hurricane. Drew Reed scored 15 points and Jaimelle Claytor 13 for St. Albans. NuNu Clayto scored 12 points.
LINCOLN COUNTY 82, POINT PLEASANT 77: John Blankenship scored 26 points and Jayse Tully 25 as the Panthers opened with a triumph over the Big Blacks. Caleb Romans scored 10 points for Lincoln County.
ATHENS 70, MEIGS 51: The Bulldogs finished 12-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference with a win over the Marauders.
Brayden Whiting scored 25 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Athens (14-7). Will Matter scored 17 points. Meigs finished 8-10 overall, 7-5 in the TVC.
POCA 70, CHAPMANVILLE 48: Noah Rittinger scored 16 points and isaac McKneely 14 as the Dots beat the Tigers.
Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney each scored 13 points for Poca (1-0). Brodie Dalton led Chapmanville with 22 points. Isaiah Smith scored 13 and Zion Blevins 10.
Wrestling
WILLIAMSTOWN QUAD: Wahama defeated Williamstown 48-30 and Ravenswood 60-6 Friday. The White Falcons lost to Braxton County.
Logan Roach won three matches at 152 pounds for the Falcons.