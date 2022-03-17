CHARLESTON — The Huntington St. Joe boys basketball team was never comfortable, and it showed.
The Irish fell behind early and ran out of luck against James Monroe, falling 67-44 in the semifinal round of the West Virginia Class A boys basketball state tournament Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Mavericks (27-0) advance to their first Class A title game and will meet Greater Beckley Christian in the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will be the fourth time the two teams have met this year.
“They are the real deal,” St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said of the top-seeded Mavericks. “They made us very, very uncomfortable. They put us out of what we do offensively.”
James Monroe scored the first seven points of the game before Jesse Muncy rattled off five straight to pull the Irish back.
It helped that James Monroe missed eight straight shots, but the Mavericks got out of their slump quickly. St. Joe never did, finishing a mere 14 of 63 from the floor, including just 4 of 37 on 3-point attempts.
The defensive pressure began to add up before St. Joe realized it, and 14 turnovers turned into 19 points in transition for James Monroe, making it difficult for an already struggling Irish squad to find rhythm.
“We didn’t shoot very well but that was because they contested a lot of shots and applied a lot of pressure. I thought we’d have to speed them up a bit but you do not want to speed up James Monroe,” Maynard said. “We did.”
St. Joe found itself trailing 18-9 after one quarter, but that quickly ballooned to a 21-point advantage by halftime. James Monroe never looked back.
Despite the lead, the Mavericks also struggled from the floor during stretches, allowing St. Joe to cut the deficit to 15 in the third quarter, but the difference came on the glass. James Monroe outrebounded the Irish 52-39 and that set the tone and helped offset a 26-of-63 performance from the floor.
“I thought if we could win the board game that would help a lot,” Mavericks coach Matt Sauvage said. “Especially in a game where shots aren’t falling for either team, second-chance points are going to mean a lot, and third-chance (points) sometimes.”
James Monroe’s Eli Allen finished one assist shy of a triple-double, scoring 14 points and pulling in 18 rebounds. Teammate Collin Fox scored a game-high 17 points and corralled 13 rebounds for a double-double of his own.
The game ran through them, and there wasn’t much that St. Joe — which was at a size disadvantage underneath the basket for the second straight game — could do to stop it.
Zavion Johnson led the Irish with 17 points. Muncy chipped in 14. St. Joe finished with just a single assist and finished the season, their first under Maynard, with a 19-8 record.
“I’m proud of this team for what they have done this year,” Maynard said. “Anytime you can get to semifinal, that’s being successful.”
HSJ 9 7 17 11 — 44: Ehirim 1-12 1-6 1-2 4, Price 2-9 0-2 1-1 5, Johnson 6-18 2-13 3-5 17, Fortner 1-6 0-5 0-0 2, Muncy 3-15 1-10 7-8 14, Bryant 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Ignatiadis 0-2 0-1 0-0 3.
JM 18 19 12 18 — 67: Burks 2-6 1-5 2-2 7, Sauvage 4-16 1-10 5-6 14, Allen 5-13 0-2 4-4 14, Fox 8-14 1-3 0-1 17, Thomas 6-11 0-0 1-2 13, Rigeway 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 0-0 2.