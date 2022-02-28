HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe finished fourth and Huntington High and Tolsia 10th in their respective classes in the final West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll of the 2021-2022 season.
The Irish (15-7) picked up 51 points to place behind unanimous No. 1 James Monroe (22-0, 80 points), defending state champion Man (19-2, 70) and Cameron (16-5, 57) in Class A. Tucker County (21-2, 42) rounded out the top five and was followed by Webster County, Greater Beckley Christian, Pendleton County, Tug Valley and Tolsia. The Rebels received nine points, despite being 3-19 and having lost 11 of their last 13.
Tyler Consolidated, Tygarts Valley, Harman, Greenbrier West and Mount View also received votes.
In Class AAAA, Huntington (10-11), garnered seven points to rank 10th. Morgantown (17-4, 75) edged Jefferson (20-0, 74) for the poll title. The Mohigans were No. 1 on five ballots, the Cougars on three.
Parkersburg South (17-3, 65) was third, followed by George Washington, South Charleston, Capital, University, Hedgesville and Wheeling Park. Cabell Midland received four points, as did St. Albans, good for a tie for 11th. Spring Mills also received votes.
In Class AA, Poca (21-1, 80) was a consensus No. 1. St. Marys (20-2, 69) was second, Bluefield (18-4, 67) was third. Williamstown and South Harrison finished out the top five, followed by Ravenswood, Chapmanville, Wyoming East, Charleston Catholic and Buffalo. Clay County, Ritchie County, Roane County and Moorefield received votes.
Shady Spring (20-1, 80) was a unanimous top choice in Class AAA, nine points ahead of Logan (20-2, 71). Fairmont Senior was third, ahead of Wheeling Central, Elkins, Grafton, Herbert Hoover, Scott, Berkeley Springs and Winfield. Others receiving votes were East Fairmont, Clarksburg Notre Dame and Robert C. Byrd.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
