FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe scored 34 points in the first quarter on its way to a 95-58 victory over Spring Mills in girls high school basketball in the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer Thursday at Fairmont Senior High School.
Grace Hutson, a transfer from Christiansburg (Virginia) High School, led the Irish (2-0) with 27 points. Julie Preservati scored 14 and Dionna Gray 12.
Jada Brookes led the Cardinals (0-1) with 17 points. Ella Jones scored 11.
Spring Mills coach received a double technical foul four minutes into the game and the Cardinals’ assistant picked up a double technical in the third quarter.
Huntington St. Joe plays Lincoln, which beat Morgantown Friday, on Saturday for the championship.
SPRING MILLS 11 11 14 22 — 58: Cover 2, Griffin 5, Jones 11, McIntyre 2, Donar 2, Ka. Cool 5, Ki. Cool 2, Peterson 2McKenzie 7, Morgargee 3, Brookes 17.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 34 26 23 12 — 95: Whitmore 8, Hutson 27, Preservati 14, Ab. Lee 7, George 4, Lopez 3, Barnitz 2, Gray 12, X. Chen 2, Smith 2, Y. Chen 1, Roberts 9, A. Lee 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 52, CHAPMANVILLE 42: Hazley Matthews scored 23 points and blocked three shots as the Soldiers (2-0) won a semifinal game in the BJM Classic at Tolsia High School in Glenhayes.
Emily Hutchinson scored 19 points and Samantha Wells 10 for Grace Christian. Abbie Myers paced the Tigers (1-1) with 13 points. Ali Williamson scored 10.
Tolsia played Lawrence County in the other semifinal.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 13 15 10 14 — 52: Samantha Wells 10, Emily Hutchinson 19, Hazley Matthews 23.
CHAPMANVILLE 9 10 8 15 — 42: Brumfield 9, Abbie Myers 13, Blair 9, Ali Williamson 10, Farmer 1.
LINCOLN COUNTY 74, VAN 41: Carly McComas and Natalie Fout each made five 3-point shots and played just three quarters as the Panthers (1-0) pummeled the Bulldogs (0-1) in West Hamlin, West Virginia.
McComas finished with 22 points and Fout 15. Karlie LaFauci led Van with nine points.
VAN 4 12 14 11 — 41: LaFauci 9, White 4, Simpson 5, Gibson 7, Wilcox 2, Sampson 4.
LINCOLN COUNTY 17 18 22 15 — 74: McComas 22, Fout 15, Albright 6, Kveton 9, Lucas 2, Henderson 2, Clay 6, Peters 4, Blankenship 4, Davidon 2, Stump 2.
LOGAN 66, MAN 28: Peyton Ilderton scored 24 points as the Wildcats (1-0) rolled over the visiting Hillbillies (0-2).
Jill Tothe scoreed 14 points and Autumn Adkins 10 for Logan. Olivia Ramsey paced Man (0-2) with 13 points.
MAN 5 1 13 6 — 28: Ramsey 13, Kar. Anderson 7, Kam. Anderson 3, Brown 3, Honaker 1.
LOGAN 26 10 21 9 — 66: Ilderton 24, Tothe 14, Adkins 10, Elkins 6, Conn 4, Blankenship 2, Dingess 2, Goff 2, Quick 1, Buskirk 1.
Thursday nightIRONTON 59, ROCK HILL 34: Lexie Arden, who missed last season with a knee injury, scored 21 points Thursday to lead the Fighting Tigers to a victory over the Redwomen in an Ohio Valley Conference game in Pedro, Ohio.
Samantha Lafon scored 12 for Ironton (3-0 overall, 2-0 OVC). Rileigh Morris paced Rock Hill (1-2, 0-2) with 13 points.
IRONTON 12 20 15 12 — 59: Lafon 12, Hannan 2, El. Williams 5, K. Arden 3, K. Williams 7, E. Williams 5, Patterson 2, Bowen 2, L. Arden 21. Totals: 12 (8) 11-15 59.
ROCK HILL 5 12 7 10 — 34: Matney 1, McGraw 8, Scott 3, Simpson 3, Morris 13, Hanshaw 2, Cade 4. Totals 9 (0) 10-17 34.
WAHAMA 48, BELPRE 45: The White Falcons (1-0 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) outscored the Eagles 7-4 in overtime to win their home opener.
Emma Gibbs’ put back gave Wahama a 46-44 lead it never relinquished. Gibs finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Hannah Rose scored 19 points.
Kaitlin Bush led Belpre (0-2, 0-2) with 13 points. Kyna Wadker scored 12.
SOUTH GALLIA 50, SOUTHERN 39: Amaya Howell scored 16 points to lead the Rebels to a triumph over the Tornadoes in Mercerville, Ohio.
Christine Griffith snatched 10 rebounds for South Gallia (4-1 overall, 1-1 TVC). Kayla Evans paced Southern (1-3, 0-2) with 16 points.
ASHLAND 66, LEWIS COUNTY 30: Julia Parker scored 15 points to help the Kittens (1-1) beat the Lions (0-2) in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Morgan Bradley and Sydney Sorrell scored 11 points each, and Jenna Adkins 10.
WINFIELD 63, ST. ALBANS 52: The Generals (2-0) forced 31 turnovers, 18 in the second half, to beat the visiting Red Dragons (0-1).
Z.Z. Russell scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half to rally Winfield from a six-point deficit. Lauren Hudson scored 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Kierstyn Doss scored 10. Emma Parsons paced St. Albans with 11 points.
FAIRVIEW 63, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 26: Gracie Crisp and Jordan Rakes each scored 16 points to help the Eagles (1-0) beat the Royals in Westwood, Kentucky.
Josey Nelson scored 12 for Fairview. Delaynee Sparks scored 12 points for Rose Hill Christian (0-2).
Boys
FAIRVIEW 86, COVENANT 73: Terrick Smith made a school-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points in a victory in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jaxson Manning scored 18 points and Jay Ferguson 12 for Fairview (2-0). Gabe Roberts paced Covenant (2-1) with 38 points. D.J. Scarberrry scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
COVENANT 14 18 20 21 — 73: Roberts 38, Scarberry 20, Herbert 6, Roten 6, Beilstein 3.
FAIRVIEW 19 23 24 20 — 86: Smith 33, Jordan 9, Caldwell 3, Crooks 7, Ferguson 12, Manning 18, Elswick 4.
BOYD COUNTY 51, RUSSELL 40: Carson Webb scored 13 points to lift the Lions over the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Blake Stewart scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for Boyd County (1-0). Tristan Miller led Russell (0-1) with 14 points.
Thursday night
ASHLAND 66, JOHNSON CENTRAL 56: Five Tomcats scored in double figures in a victory over the Eagles in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Cole Villers scored 17 points and Colin Porter 15 for Ashland (2-0). Ethan Hudson and Justin Bradley scored 12 each and Ethan Sellars 10.
John King paced Johnson Central (1-1) with 17 points. Isaiah May scored 16.
FAIRVIEW 75: ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 70: Terrick Smith scored five of his 19 points in overtime as the Eagles (1-1) edged the Royals (0-1) in Westwood on Thursday.
Gage Crooks scored 13 points and Jaxon Manning 12 for Fairview. Kenny Wilburn led Rose Hill Christian with 23 points. Tate Sawyers scored 19 and Stephan Barker 10.