HURRICANE, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe (21-1) hammered Tug Valley 83-42 to win the girls Class A, Region IV, Section 2 girls high school basketball championship Thursday at Hurricane High School.
The Irish, who scored the game’s first 27 points and led 31-3 after one quarter, advance to the Region IV tournament. St. Joe led 53-10 at halftime and 75-24 after three periods before Tug Valley outscored the Irish 18-8 in the fourth quarter to set the score.
Senior guard and University of Dayton recruit Bailee Adkins posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists for Huntington St. Joe. Dionna Gray scored 19 points, Grace Hutson 17 and Abby Lee 12.
Kaylea Baisden led the Panthers (18-7) with 18 points. Alyssa Newsome scored 15.
TUG VALLEY 3 7 14 18 — 42: May 6, Newsome 15, Baisden 18, B. Evans 2, A. Evans 1.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 31 22 22 8 — 83: Adkins 12, Hickman 9, Hutson 17, Ab. Lee 12, Gray 19, Roberts 8, Av. Lee 3, Preservati 3.
Wednesday
Boys
IRONTON ST. JOE 59, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 56: The fifth-seeded Flyers (18-5) built and 18-point lead and held off a furious rally by the 12th-seeded Indians (9-15) to win an Ohio Division IV sectional championship at Northwest High School in McDermott.
Ironton St. Joe led 41-23 at halftime, but Lucasville Valley pulled within 53-52 after a 3-pointer by Ty Perkins late.
Zach Roach led the Flyers with 22 points. Ryan Payne chipped in 13. Bryce Stuart paced the Indians with 19 points. George Arnett scored 11.
Ironton St. Joe plays No. 4 seed Federal Hocking (18-5) at 8 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals at Ohio University in Athens.
SOUTH WEBSTER 56, SYMMES VALLEY 54: The 11th-seeded Jeeps (12-12) rallied for an upset victory over the No. 6 seed Vikings in a Division IV sectional championship game in McDermott.
Devyn Coriell led South Webster with 19 points. Trae Brammer and Gabe Ruth scored 14 points each. Jack Leith scored 18 points and Logan Walsh 17 for Symmes Valley (14-9).
The Jeeps will take on No. 3 seed Trimble (18-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
FAIRFIELD 63, SOUTH GALLIA 43: Bryson Simmons scored 13 points in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 31 to help the seventh-seeded Lions top the 10th-seeded Rebels in an Ohio Division IV sectional tournament final at Wellston High School.
James Bentley scored 16 points and snagged 13 rebounds for Fairfield (14-9). Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (13-11) with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lions plays No. 2 seed New Boston (23-1) at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
CROOKSVILLE 52, GREEN 48: The No. 8 seed Ceramics (11-12) overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit to edge the ninth-seeded Bobcats (12-12) in a Division IV sectional final at Wellston.
Caden Sparks led Crooksville with 19 points. Caden Miller scored 12. Gage Sampson led Green with 23 points.
The Ceramics move on to the district semifinals to take on No. 1 seed Peebles (19-2) at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens.
POINT PLEASANT 71, VAN 60: The Big Blacks (11-11) won their fifth in a row, topping the visiting Bulldogs (4-18).
Braxton Yates scored 28 points and Hunter Bush 16 for Point Pleasant, which next plays at Sissonville Monday in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
David Stewart led Van with 20 points. Austin Javins chipped in 15.
Girls
RUSSELL 56, LEWIS COUNTY 37: Kaeli Ross’ 19-point effort helped the Red Devils beat the Lions in the 63rd District tournament in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Shaelyn Steele scored 18 for Russell (23-8). Sarah Weddington led Lewis County (17-15) with 14 points.
BOYD COUNTY 70, ASHLAND 62: Bailey Rucker and Audrey Biggs each scored 16 points to lead the Lions (18-11) by the Kittens (20-10) in the Kentucky 64th District championship game at Boyd County Middle School in Summit.
Gracie Opell scored 14 for Boyd County. Harley Paynter scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Julia Parker paced Ashland with 23 points. Morgan Bradley scored 19 points and snared 12 rebounds.
Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament next week at Morehead State University.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 77, WAHAMA 38: The Crusaders (23-0) raced to a 13-0 lead and rolled to a triumph over the visiting White Falcons (13-11) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game.
Leslie Huffman led Parkersburg Catholic with 25 points. Madeline Huffman scored 17. Aaliyah Brunny scored 12 and Lainie Ross 10.
Emma Gibbs scored 13 points for Wahama.