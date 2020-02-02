IRONTON — If Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame is the No. 3 girls high school basketball team in the nation, Huntington St. Joe might be in the top 10.
The Irish (17-1) acquitted themselves well against the third-ranked Cougars Saturday in the Tackett’s Body Shop Classic at Ironton High School’s Conley Center, falling 80-72 to the No. 1 team in Ohio.
Mount Notre Dame (23-0) led 34-21 at halftime, then Huntington St. Joe played the Cougars nearly even the rest of the way.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said. “We missed some free throws early and they grabbed some offensive rebounds and kind of punished us with that.”
Huntington St. Joe pulled down 13 total rebounds in the first half. The taller Cougars snagged 13 offensive rebounds in the first two quarters.
“They got a lot of second chances,” Lewis said. “That allowed them to kind of push out. Then Bailee (Adkins) got hurt and they hit that 3 at the end.”
Adkins suffered an injury with 10 seconds left until halftime and had to be carried from the court. Then, at the buzzer, Adkins’ future University of Dayton teammate Makira Cook hit a 3-point shot to give Mount Notre Dame a 34-21 lead heading to the break.
Lewis said those events affected the Irish.
“We were a little flat in the locker room,” Lewis said. “Then our kids came out with some energy when they found out Bailee was coming back.”
That energy took a while to kick in. Laura Phelia’s 3-pointer with 4:18 left in the third quarter gave the Cougars a 47-32 lead and they appeared on the verge of running away from Huntington St. Joe. The Irish, though, came out of a timeout and scored eight consecutive points to pull within 47-40.
Huntington St. Joe continued to chip away at the lead and moved as close as 72-68 after Abby Lee’s 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the contest, but pulled no closer.
Cook led Mount Notre Dame with 29 points. K.K. Bransford scored 26 and Grace Centrulla 12.
Hannah Roberts led the Irish with 19 points. Grace Hutson and Dionna Gray each scored 18.
ASHLAND 52, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 41: The Kittens (14-6) outscored the Titans 16-1 in the second quarter on their way to a victory.
Ashland led by as many as 12 only to see Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-2) pull within 45-40 with 2:19 left in the game. Julia Parker, though, hit four key free throws down the stretch to put the contest out of reach.
Parker led the Kittens with 21 points. Mikayla Martin scored 10. Claire Detwiller paced the Titans with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Hassel scored 13.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 12 1 14 14 — 41: Schmidt 3, Hassel 13, Smith 3, C. Detwiller 15, Cassidy 3, Campbell 4.
ASHLAND 8 16 9 19 — 52: Bradley 6, Miller 3, Sorrel 3, Cullop 8, Parker 22, Martin 10.
RUSSELL 62, WHEELERSBURG 57: The Red Devils (16-6) built a 25-point lead and held on to beat the Pirates.
Kaeli Ross led Russell with 21 points. Shaelyn Ross, an eighth-grader, scored 20. Makenna Walker paced Wheelersburg (17-2) with 16 points. Alaina Keeney and Kaylee Darnell chipped in 14 each.
RUSSELL 19 19 10 14 — 62: Steele 20, Ross 21, Blevins 6, Quinn 9, Jachimczuk 6.
WHEELERSBURG 7 8 18 24 — 57: Wolfenbarker 2, Keeney 14, Kallner 7, Darnell 14, Walker 16, Rucker 2, Eaton 2.
FRANKLIN 45, HUNTINGTON-ROSS 26: Jordan Rogers scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats past the Huntsmen.
Rogers’ steal and layup gave Franklin its largest lead, 39–19, at 6:50 of the fourth quarter. That play was typical of the game, as Huntington struggled with turnovers the Wildcats converted to baskets.
Brooke Stover scored 12 for the Wildcats. Allison Bayse led the Huntsmen with 21 points.
FRANKLIN 10 8 17 10 — 45: Rogers 20, Back 4, M. Earles 7, Ratliff 4, Stover 10.
HUNTINGTON-ROSS 6 6 5 9 — 26: Bayse 21, Steele 3, Haubeill 2.
IRONTON 50, LEWIS COUNTY 30: Samantha Lafon scored 15 points and snared 11 rebounds to help the Fighting Tigers (15-3) defeat the Lions (11-11).
LATE GAME: The Ironton boys played Elliott County in the late game of the Tackett’s Body Shop Classic.