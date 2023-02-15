Huntington St. Joe's Sophie Ransbottom (11) pushes up the court against Webster County defender Sydney Baird (23) during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Sophie Ransbottom (11) grabs a rebound as the Irish take on Webster County during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Niko Kaufmann (22) pushes up the floor against Webster County's Josie Mathis (24) during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Niko Kaufmann (22) looks to make a pass as the Irish take on Webster County during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Ramey George (4) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Webster County during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Ramey George (4) puts up a shot over Webster County's Harley Clevenger (21) during a high school girls basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – If Huntington St. Joe’s Ramey George appeared just a bit more tired than her teammates at the end of play Wednesday, there’s a good reason.
George spent the night guarding Webster County standout Sydney Baird one-on-one as the Irish went box-and-1, and the move did pay off as St. Joe edged the Highlanders, 50-48, Monday night at the St. Joe gym in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Baird did finish with 17 points, but 11 came in the fourth as the visitors battled from 10 down late in the third period to tie the game at 44-44 when Baird got a steal and score with 4:24 left.
St. Joe regained the lead for good with 3:38 on the clock when Niko Kaufmann sank two free throws after she’d missed the front end of a bonus nearly a minute earlier.
George got an up-and-under basket with 1:53 left to push the lead to four at 48-44. After a hoop by Emily Taylor drew the Highlanders within two at 48-46, Sophie Ransbottom found herself in the right place at the right time for a follow basket and drew a foul with 1:00 on the clock. She did miss the free throw and Aubrey Key countered with a Webster County basket with 22 seconds left to cut the lead to two at 50-48.
The Highlanders then fouled St. Joe freshman Ava Gallion with 8.4 seconds to go. She missed the first, and after a timeout, made the second, only to have it erased by a lane violation.
The Highlanders had a final chance to tie, or possibly win, and Baird got the inbounds pass, went the length of the court, but missed a shot as the final second ticked off.
“I’m exhausted,” George said. “I wanted it. I wanted coach (Jessica Huff) to put me on her. I made her work. That was the goal.”
Baird, a senior, had just two first-half points on two free throws with 37.3 seconds left before halftime as George hounded her relentlessly. She got her first basket with 6:38 to play in the third.
“She wanted it,” Huff said of George drawing Baird. “There’s not another player in the program that can do it, guard like that. The girl (Baird) is tough. She got that run at the end.”
Not only did George, a 5-foot-10 senior, make things tough on Baird, she made her presence felt on offense with 10 points.
Gallion, who missed the first part of the season due to ankle issues, demonstrated again what her presence means. She hit a 3 on her first shot and went on to score a game-high 18 points. She drained four treys.
“She’s huge and composed,” Huff said. “Four years with her. I’m so grateful for that chance. She’s been on the big stage (AAU/travel ball) and she likes it.”
Even though St. Joe had two fouls to give, Huff relied on her team making one last stand on defense and it did. The win makes the Irish 9-12 -- quite a run after an 0-6 start.
“This means everything,” Huff said, "(after) everything we went through in November and December. This is what the future of our team looks like.”
George was a bit apprehensive until Baird’s final attempt missed the mark.
“At the end, I was a little nervous,” George said. “We played defense the whole game. We had to pick up her (Baird) up one more time.”
Huff said Kaufmann and Ransbottom came though when needed. Both had 11 points.
“She’s started being balanced,” Huff said of Kaufmann. “Not too high, not too low. She’s a leader. Sophie … what can I say? What a difference a year makes.”
George tipped her hat to Gallion, Kaufmann and Ransbottom.
“Ava does a good job being calm,” George said. “She’s one of the calmest players out there. She’s another factor for us. Niko’s just a good player. Sophie’s kind of realized her role and she can do it.”
Hannah Wayne added 13 points and Hayden Funk 11 for Webster County (16-5).
St. Joe starts sectional tournament play Tuesday.
WEBSTER COUNTY 9 13 11 15 – 48: Funk 11, Clevenger 3, Wayne 13, Baird 17, Taylor 4.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 15 10 16 9 – 50: George 10, Ransbottom 11, Kaufmann 11, Gallion 18.
