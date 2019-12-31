ROCK HILL, S.C. — Huntington St. Joe defeated Our Lady of Lourdes 65-47 in the championship game of Blue Star High School Invitational girls basketball tournament Monday.
The Irish (11-0) defeated their opponent from Poughkeepsie, New York, behind 15 points from Bailee Adkins, 13 from Hannah Roberts, 12 from Ihmani Hickman and 11 from Dionna Gray.
Huntington St. Joe raced to a 22-10 lead at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.
The Warriors (8-2) came back within 33-27 by halftime, thanks to seven points by Samantha Fisher in the second quarter.
The Irish quashed any hopes of a comeback by Our Lady of Lourdes with a 21-14 advantage in the third quarter, then outscored the Warriors 11-6 in the fourth period.
Ava Learn, a 6-foot-1 junior center, paced Our Lady of Lourdes with 15 points. Fisher scored 13.
St. Joe won the eight-team event, which featured Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grayson High of Loganville, Georgia; Butler High of Matthews, North Carolina; Spalding High of Griffin, Georgia; Scott County, Kentucky; and Keenan High of Columbia, South Carolina.
The Irish return to action at home vs. West Carter at 7 p.m., Jan. 7