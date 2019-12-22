IRONTON — Kyler Ferguson scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Huntington St. Joe to a 78-66 victory over Coal Grove Saturday in the Ironton Classic high school basketball showcase.
Caden Warner scored 28 points for the Irish (4-0) and Jaylen Motley added 13.
“We had some lapses,” Huntington St. Joe coach Ryan Taylor said “We came out sluggish, but after a while we got it going.”
Motley kept the Irish in the game early, making his first four shots as he scored 10 points in the first quarter. Warner’s two free throws put St. Joe ahead 16-14 with 1:50 left in the period and they never trailed again, although the Hornets seriously challenged, despite playing without leading scorer Cory Borders, out with a knee injury.
The Irish led 22-16 at the end of one quarter and 36-31 at halftime. Coal Grove (2-4) pulled within 38-35 after a 3-point basket by Evan Gannon with 6:17 left in the third quarter, but pulled no closer.
St. Joe used a 6-0 run late in the third period to take a 54-44 lead it extended to as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before the Hornets made another run to move within nine.
Gannon led the Hornets with 23 points. Payton Smith scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
“Kyler came out and rebounded well,” Taylor said. “They had out-rebounded us by three at the half and we emphasized that in the second half. “
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 22 14 19 23 — 78: Warner 28, Johnson 6, Motley 13, Ehirem 2, Price 2, Hickman 6, Ferguson 15, Barlow 3.
COAL GROVE 16 15 16 19 — 66: Kingery 2, Gannon 23, Smith 16, Matney 5, Wheeler 6, Hicks 7, Carey 6.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 59, WHITEHALL 55: The Highlanders (3-2) defeated the Rams (4-2) in a game that was like the Ohio River currently is — rough, fast and wild.
Huntington High benefited from a double double-double, as Amare Smith scored 25 points and snagged 12 rebounds, and Eli Archer scored 19 points and snared 11 rebounds. That duo was huge in the final two minutes. With Whitehall leading 55-53, Smith hit a jumper from the lane to tie it with 1:58 left. Smith followed with a crisp pass to Torin Lochow, who finished with 10 points, for a layup and a 57-55 lead with 1:33 left.
Joe Patterson made a free throw to push the lead to 58-55 with 1:02 to play, before Smith blocked a shot and fed the ball to Archer, who hit a free throw with 15 seconds left to set the score.
“We needed that one,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said. “It was definitely physical and that’s good. We need to play teams like that.”
The contest featured 15 lead changes and neither team led by more than seven points.
Holmes praised Zion Page, who scored two points and snatched four rebounds. Page also played stellar defense and made some excellent passes.
“Zion was good on both ends of the floor,” Holmes said. “He did some of everything. he played defense, stood in the gap and took charges. he played well.”
Josiah Mobley scored 16 points for Whitehall. Royal Sibly scored 10.
WHITEHALL 16 61 10 13 — 55: Brown 4, Macklin 5, Miller 4, Sibly 10, Wiggins 7, Lowe 2, Satterfield 6, Dallas 1, Mobley 16.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 14 13 17 — 59: Patterson 1, Page 2, Lochow 10, Jackson 3, Hinton 2, Smith 22, Archer 19.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC 59, IRONTON 51: Dan Wagner scored 13 points to help the Nubians (4-5) edge the Fighting Tigers (0-1).
Reid Carrico led Ironton with 16 points.