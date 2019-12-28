ROCK HILL, S.C. — Huntington St. Joe’s girls basketball team advanced in the Blue Star High School Invitational with a 77-42 win over Spaulding, Georgia on Friday.
The Fighting Irish (9-0) had a team-high 14 points in the victory who scored all of her points in the first three periods of the blowout.
Spaulding dropped to 10-2 with the loss.
St. Joe will play on Saturday at 8 p.m. against Keenan, South Carolina in the tournament’s semifinals.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 28 16 19 14 — 77: Adkins 4, Hickman 4, Whitmore 7, Hutson 10, Preservati 9, Ab. Lee 10, George 2, Barnitz 4, Gray 14, Roberts 10, Av. Lee 3.
SOUTH POINT 50, SOUTH WEBSTER 44: Emilee Whitt scored 18 points to lead the Pointers to a win in Scioto County over the Jeeps.
Bri Claxon scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for South Webster (5-5).
Whitt connected on three 3-point shots and got help from 10 points each by Emilee Carey and Maddy Khounlavong for South Point (4-6).
The Pointers jumped to a 19-10 start but let the Jeeps get back into the game with a 16-4 third quarter by the home team.
South Point will take on Chesapeake on Jan. 6 at the Pointers’ gym.
SOUTH POINT 19 15 4 12 — 50: Whitt 18, Carey 10, Khounlavong 10, Roach 8, Crawley 4.
SOUTH WEBSTER 10 12 16 6 — 44: Claxon 20, Maloney 14, Stephens 6, Cox 4.
CABELL MIDLAND 61, BERKELEY, SOUTH CAROLINA 50: The Knights advanced to the semifinals of the Carolina Invitational with a win on Friday.
Autumn Lewis led all scorers with 24 points to power the Knights to Saturday’s semifinal against Concordia Prep Academy, Maryland at 12:30.
Peighton Jambor led Berkeley with 13 points and Jyawny Smith scored 10 points.
CABELL MIDLAND 18 18 13 12 — 61: Lewis 24, Wheeler 9, Potter 8, Watts 8, R. Allie 7, J. Allie 6, Vaughn 2.
BERKELEY 9 11 14 17 — 50: Jambor 13, Smith 10, Reid 8, Butler 8, Douglas 6, Faison 4, Rivers 3.
FAIRLAND 63, SOUTH CHARLESTON 55: Harlie Lyons’ 14 points paced the Dragons to a win over the Black Eagles at Marietta, Ohio.
Fairland also got 13 points each from Tami Hinkle and Jenna Stone in the win.
South Charleston was led by Myra Cuffee’s 17 points.
Boys
FAIRLAND 50, BISHOP WATERSON 44: Aiden Porter’s 16 points led the Dragons to a win at a tournament hosted by Whitehall Yearling.
Fairland also got 10 points each from Clayton Thomas and Jacob Polcyn.