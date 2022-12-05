The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe is fourth, Cabell Midland seventh and Huntington High eighth in the West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll released Monday.

The Irish garnered 52 points to rank No. 4 in Class A. Defending state champion James Monroe received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points to sit at No. 1 Tucker County is second with 86 points and Pendleton County third with 57. Greenbrier West 51, Man 50, Cameron 41, Tyler Consolidated 23, Tug Valley 18 and Webster County 17.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you