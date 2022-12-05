HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe is fourth, Cabell Midland seventh and Huntington High eighth in the West Virginia Associated Press high school boys basketball poll released Monday.
The Irish garnered 52 points to rank No. 4 in Class A. Defending state champion James Monroe received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points to sit at No. 1 Tucker County is second with 86 points and Pendleton County third with 57. Greenbrier West 51, Man 50, Cameron 41, Tyler Consolidated 23, Tug Valley 18 and Webster County 17.
In Class AAAA, Cabell Midland earned 29 points and Huntington High 24. Defending state champ Morgantown is a unanimous No. 1. Parkersburg South is second with 78, followed by George Washington with 68, Jefferson 56, South Charleston 40 and Greenbrier East 38. Hedgesville is ninth with 22 points and Princeton 10th with 18.
Wheeling Park, University, Spring Mills, Capital, Martinsburg, Hurricane, Woodrow Wilson, Musselman and Spring Valley received votes.
Shady Spring earned eight first-place votes and 98 points to top Class AA. Fairmont Senior picked up two No. 1 nods and 91 points to rank second. Logan is third with 75 points ahead of Elkins with 70, Scott 63, Herbert Hoover 38, Grafton 28, North Marion 19, Robert C. Byrd 17 and East Fairmont 16.
Winfield, Berkeley Springs, Ripley, Hampshire, Keyser and Nitro received votes.
Class AA was the least settled, with Bluefued, Ravenswood and Wheeling Central picking up first-place votes. The Beavers received seven and 96 points to top the division. No. 2 Ravenswood earned one No. 1 vote and 77 points. With 70 points, Williamstown is third. Wheeling Central with two first-place votes and 54 points is fourth. South Harrison is fifth with 53 points, followed by Chapmanville with 48, St. Marys 37, Poca 36, Charleston Catholic 34 and Wyoming East 12.
Also receiving votes were Buffalo, Magnolia, Ritchie County, Trinity, Braxton County, Westside, Wirt County, Frankfort, Clarksburg Notre Dame and Mingo Central.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
