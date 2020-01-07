HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe is No. 1 in Class A and Cabell Midland is ranked second in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press girls high school basketball poll.
The defending state champion Irish (11-0) picked up all 10 first-place votes and 100 points. Parkersburg Catholic (7-0) was second with 87 points, followed by Summers County (6-2, 74), Gilmer County (8-1, 59), Wheeling Central (3-3, 51), Tucker County (5-2, 32), Pocahontas County (7-3, 25), St. Marys (5-1, 24), Tug Valley (5-2, 23) and, tied for 10th, Weirton Madonna (5-1, 21) and Williamstown (5-3, 21).
Others receiving votes were: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1 and Ritchie County 1.
In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (8-0) received one first-place vote and 83 points to tie Greenbrier East (9-1, 83, one first-place vote) for second, behind Wheeling Park (7-0, 92), which garnered six first-place votes.
Parkersburg (6-5, 68) was fourth with two first-place votes. Huntingotn High (6-1), 60) was sixth, followed in the top 10 by South Charleston (5-1, 37), Woodrow Wilson (4-1, 29), University (6-3, 28), George Washington (3-3, 27) and Preston (7-1, 12).
Others receiving votes were Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1 and Spring Valley 1.
In Class AA, Winfield (6-1, 79) was second, behind North Marion (8-0, 89), which was given eight first-place votes. Fairmont Senior (5-2, 70) picked up one first-place vote and was third, followed in the top five by Frankfort (8-1, 64) and Wayne (6-1, 60).
Westside (7-2, 31) was sixth and Nitro (6-2, 25) seventh. Lincoln (7-2, 21) and Lincoln County (8-2, 21) tied for eighth, with the panthers earning one first-place nod. PikeView (5-4, 19) rounded out the top 10.
Others receiving votes included, Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4 and Lewis County 2.
WEST VIRGINIA BOYS: Cabell Midland’s boys (6-0, 79) were ranked second in Class AAA, behind unanimous No. 1 University (8-2, 90).
Morgantown (7-1, 72) was third, followed in the top five by Wheeling Park (5-2, 50) and St. Albans (6-1, 49). Martinsburg (4-2, 43) was sixth, followed in the top 10 by Huntngton High (4-2, 34), Hedgesville (6-1, 24), Parkersburg South (4-2, 20) and George Washington (3-3, 13).
Others receiving votes included, Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1 and Preston 1.
In Class AA, defending state champion Chapmanville (7-1, 89) was No. 1, picking up all but one first-place vote. The other went to No. 2 Shady Spring (8-0, 70). Poca (6-1, 69), Bluefield (57) and Logan (6-3, 33) round out the top five.
Westside (5-2, 23) and Robert C. Byrd (2-2, 23) tied for sixth. North Marion (5-0, 22) was eighth, followed by Bridgeport (5-2, 21) and Lincoln County (7-2, 20).
Also receiving votes were, Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3 and Mingo Central 2.
In Class A, Wheeling Central (6-2, 83) was awarded seven first-place votes to hold the top spot. Williamstown (7-0, 69) was second, with Greater Beckley Christian (5-2, 66) third, Parkersburg Catholic (5-0, 64, one first-place vote) fourth and Charleston Catholic (5-1, 60) fifth.
The second five featured Clay-Battelle (7-0, 37) at No. 6, followed by Huntington St. Joe (6-1, 31), Greenbrier West (5-0, 20), Magnolia (6-1, 18) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (4-3, 15).
Others receiving votes were, Weirton Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1 and Ravenswood 1.
OHIO POLLS: Wheelersburg (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division III in the Ohio Associated press boys basketball poll.
The Pirates picked up just two of 12 first-place votes, but racked up 89 points to outdistance second-ranked Harvest Prep (8-2), which was awarded six first-place votes and 75 points.
Versailles, Ottawa-Glandorf and Willard rounded out the top five. Oak Hill (8-1) collected 53 points to place sixth.
In the girls poll, Wheelersburg (9-1) was sixth and Ironton (9-1) was 10th in Division III, even though the Fighting Tigers defeated the Pirates 46-43 last week. Columbus Africentric was No. 1.
In Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame (10-0) is third.
KENTUCKY POLL: Ashland is fourth in the Kentucky AP boys basketball poll.
The Tomcats (14-0) garnered one first-place vote and 78 points.
John Hardin (13-0) was No. 1 with 10 first-place votes and 140 points. Louisville Male (11-3) was second, with four first-place nods and 103 points. Lexington Catholic (12-2) earned 90 points to place third.