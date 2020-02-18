HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe took advantage of an 18-0 run midway through first period to early into the second to go from an 8-8 tie to a 26-8 lead over Ashland in girls basketball Monday night at the St. Joe Gym.
From there, the Irish just steadily pulled away and routed the Kittens, 83-45, to make Senior Night a delight for Bailee Adkins and Abby Lee. Adkins got a double celebration as Monday was her 18th birthday. She got two big ballons with numbers 1 and 8, a plaque, gift bags, certificate from McDonald’s for work on an off the court and a post-game birthday cake. Lee got the same except no birthday/cake/balloons.
“Kind of crazy how fast it goes by,” Adkins said. “One moment you’re a freshman, then a senior. Enjoy it. Glad I got to share it with Abby.”
Lee led St. Joe with 18 points and she grabbed eight rebounds. Grace Hutson scored 12 points, Laney Whitmore 11 and Imani Hickman and Adkins netted 10 each. Adkins also handed out eight assists.
“It was close early and then it got away,” Adkins said. “We pushed the pace to run.”
Adkins has signed to play college basketball at Dayton.
Lee enjoyed the special moment as well.
“Gone by so fast. Freshman year to Senior Night,” Lee said. “It’s been super fun. (Bailee) she is the best one to share this with.”
St. Joe (19-1) had been off two weeks. Next for the Lady Irish is West Virginia Class A tournament play. St. Joe has won nine of the last 11 state titles. Sectional play starts next week.
“We’ve worked our butts off all year for this,” Adkins said. “We know the way we want to end it.”
“We’re ready to get into it,” Lee said.
Carley Cullop led Ashland (17-9) with 11 points and Morgan Bradley added 10.
“We made things difficult,” St. Joe coach Shannon Lewis said. “Bailee and Abby are both athletic. They’re both winners. They’re good at sharing the ball. They play well together. They help elevate others. It’s going to be hard to replace those two. Been close for a long time.”
ASHLAND 8 9 10 18 — 45: Parker 6, Bradley 10, Martin 3, Cullop 11, Miller 8, Sorrell 2, Wallenfelz 2, Patel 3.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 20 23 18 22 — 83: Adkins 10, Hickman 10, Whitmore 11, Hutson 12, Preservati 3, Lee 18, Gray 7, George 1, Roberts 11.