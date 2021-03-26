NAUGATUCK, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe outscored Tug Valley 15-6 in the fourth quarter to win 56-46 in girls high school basketball.
The Irish (8-1) led 27-25 at halftime and 41-40 after three quarters.
Amya Damon led Huntington St. Joe with 22 points. Ava Lee scored 11. Kayley Baisden paced then Panthers (3-2) with 19 points. Makayla Hall scored 15.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 13 14 14 15 — 56: L. Smith 4, Damon 22, George 2, Preservati 8, Ransbottom 3, M. Smith 6, Lee 11.
TUG VALLEY 11 14 15 6 — 46: Kayley Baisden 19, Makayla May 15, Hall 8, Newsome 2, Evans 2, Gilman 0.
PARKERSBURG 41, HURRICANE 36: The Big Reds trailed by two at halftime but held the Redskins to just 14 second-half points in earning the road win.
Brilynn Florence paced Parkersburg with 13 points, followed by Sierra Mason with 12 points. Lauren Dye scored nine points to lead Hurricane.
Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 77, RIVERSIDE 54: Sam Clay led four players in double figures with 13 points as the Highlanders (8-0) defeated the Warriors in Belle, West Virginia.
Jaylen Motley scored 12 points and Amare Smith and Kaleb Hinton each scored 11. Josh Arthur paced Riverside with 17 points. Tyler Perdue scored 16 points and Jacob Bell 12.
PARKERSBURG 65, HURRICANE 63: The Big Reds used a huge second half to post a come-from-behind Road victory.
Bryson Singer scored 24 points for Parkersburg (1-4) and Josh Kopec added 16. Elijah Crompton and Gabriel Beny Till scored 13 points each for Hurricane (2-8).
MAN 66, BUFFALO 55: The Hillbillies (5-0) jumped to a 12-point lead after the first quarter, providing the difference in the road win to remain unbeaten.
Austin Ball scored 22 points for Man (5-0) and Caleb Blevins added 15. Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo (3-5) with 16 points. Noah Thompson chipped in 15.
WILLIAMSTOWN 49, WAHAMA 42: Sam Cremeans scored 19 points and Baylor Haught grabbed 11 rebounds as the short-handed Yellowjackets held on to win.
Williamstown (8-1) played without four of its top eight players and lost Garret Hill to an ankle injury in the second half. For the White Falcons (2-7), Sawyer VanMeter scored 14 points and snared 11 rebounds.
POINT PLEASANT 95, HANNAN 31: Eric Chapman scored 25 points as the visiting Black Knights (4-6) hit 12 3-pointers.
Hunter Bush scored 18 points, Zach Beckett 12, Kyelar Morrow 11 and Jonathan Griffin 10 for Point Pleasant. For the Wildcats, Logan Barker scored eight points.