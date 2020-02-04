HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington St. Joe girls basketball team found its groove in the first period, lost it in the second and regained in the third.

Those first- and third-quarter surges propelled the Irish past Boyd County, 84-60, Monday night at the St. Joe gym.

Grace Hutson scored 10 points in the first period as St. Joe raced to a 20-3 lead. The Lions got it going big time in the second period and outscored the Irish, 30-19 to trail 39-33 at the half. Actually Boyd County (13-9) had two chances to take the lead late in the period, but missed the shots.

St. Joe (18-1) regrouped and outscored the visitors, 27-9, in the third period to lead, 66-41, and coast in from there.

"We came out with a lot of energy," St. Joe's Hannah Roberts said. "Then we hit a lull, relaxed a bit and let them come back. In the third, we picked up the energy again, got back to our game."

Hutson led St. Joe with 21 points. Roberts finished with 19 and Laney Whitmore 11.

Harley Paynter led Boyd County with 18 points and Bailey Rucker hit for 12.

"The first quarter we were everywhere," Irish coach Shannon Lewis said. "We let them back in, but were still in the lead. We started taking quicker shots. We backed off a bit and got back to what we'd been doing."

Roberts sparked the Irish in the third with 10 points. She had an inside presence, but can step out and hit the three. Roberts scored eight straight points, six on two threes, to take St. Joe from a 41-35 lead to 49-38 advantage. After the second of her threes, Boyd County called time out.

"We were flat a little (second period), hit a lull, regrouped and Hannah hit some big shots for us," Lewis said.

"We had a game plan, but when we got on the floor it's not the one we used," Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. "We had to readjust. They're a good basketball team and we're a work in progress. Play good teams like St. Joe is how you get better."

St. Joe more than came back from Saturday's 80-72 loss to Mount Notre Dame (23-0), which is No. 1 in Ohio Division I and No. 3 nationally. The game was part of the Tackett's Body Shop Shootout at Ironton High's Conley Center.

"Coach said don't come to the court flat," Roberts said. "They're a really good team. That one's over, on to the next one."

St. Joe found out two future games have been called off. Games at Greenbrier East on Friday and home Saturday against Belfry have been canceled. The next game for the Irish is Feb. 17 at home against Ashland.

BOYD COUNTY 3 30 8 19 -- 60: Curnutte 2, Caldwell 6, Rucker 12, Parsons 9, Opell 2, Paynter 18, Biggs 6, Borders 5.

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 20 19 27 18 -- 84: Adkins 8, Hickman 9, Whitmore 11, Hutson 21, Ab. Lee 9, Gray 4, Roberts 19, Av. Lee 3.