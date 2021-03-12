HUNTINGTON -- Huntington St. Joe earned a victory and Grace Christian came way with some confidence.
The Irish (4-1) used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a victory over the Soldiers (4-1) in Denning Gymnasium.
"We played them close," Grace Christian senior guard Emily Hutchinson said. "They're the No. 4 team in Triple-A. It's a loss, but it's a good loss."
Huntington St. Joe led 27-16 with 2:03 left in the third quarter, but Grace Christian made a run. Samantha Wells, who earlier in the day signed with Kentucky Christian University, made a 3-pointer to begin a 10-0 streak to pull the Soldiers within 27-26 at 6:23 of the fourth quarter.
The Irish then deployed a press that created six turnovers during a 15-0 run of its own to lead 42-26 and put the game away. Amya Damon, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, began the Irish's late run with a basket at 6:05. She scored eight points during the streak as St. Joe reeled off 15 points in 1:36.
"We had to get it together," said St. Joe's Makayla Smith, who scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. "We were being slow, moving slow. One of my teammates said we can't slow bop and keep messing around and win this game. With Amya something clicked and she went crazy."
The Irish led by as many as 18 late. They said the Soldiers, their third opponent in five days, were worthy foes.
"A lot of people at school told us that Grace had some players," Smith said. "They do. Early, we weren't playing like we normally do, but they have a good team."
Wells led Grace Christian with 12 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal.
"We played good defense, solid defense," Wells said. "We talked about rebounding and defense at halftime and we switched from a 3-2 to a man to man. They're a good team and I'm glad we played them."
Soldiers coach Kirk Wells said he was pleased with his team's performance.
"To have held them to 27 points in three quarters is good," Wells said. "This game definitely will help us. We will take more out of this loss than we did from our previous four wins."
St. Joe returns to action at at 7 p.m. Monday home vs. Tug Valley. The Soldiers entertain Cross Lanes Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 18 4 5 23 -- 50: L. Smith 3-11 2-6 0-0 8, Damon 5-10 0-1 6-9 16, George 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Preservati 3-11 0-5 0-0 6, Ransbottom 1-4 0-1 0-2 2, M. Smith 5-11 0-1 1-3 11, Lee 3-9 1-7 0-0 7. Totals: 20-58 2-6 0-0 8, Damon 5-10 0-1 6-9 16, George 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, Preservati 3-11 0-5 0-0 6, Ransbottom 1-4 0-1 0-2 2, M. Smith 5-11 0-1 1-3 11, Lee 3-9 1-7 0-0 7. Totals: 20-58 3-22 7-14 50.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 9 6 9 10 -- 34: Adkins 0-0 0-0 0-0 Wagoner 1-5 0-0 0-1 2, Wells 5-10 1-1 1-3 12, Cicenas 1-7 1-3 1-2 4, Pyle 2-7 0-2 2-2 6, Hutchinson 4-10 1-2 1-1 10. Totals: 13-39 38 5-9 34.
Rebounds: HSJ 36 (M. Smith 12), GC 38 (Wells 11). Steals: HSJ 10 (M. Smith 4), GC 2 (Wells 1, Hutchinson 1). Blocked shots: HSJ none, GC 3 (Wells 3). Turnovers: HSJ 8, GC 19.