DELBARTON, W.Va. — Huntington St. Joe outscored Mingo Central 32-21 in the second half of a 65-56 victory in girls high school basketball.
The Miners led 35-33 at halftime, but couldn’t overcome a 28-point performance by the Irish’s Amya Damon. Lacee Smith and Julia Preservati each scored 12 points for Huntington St. Joe.
Jenna Wagoner led Mingo Central with 19 points. Scarlett Thompson scored 15 and Madisyn Curry 15.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 18 15 20 12 — 65: L. Smith 12, Damon 28, George 3, Preservati 12, Ransbottom 2, M. Smith 0, Lee 8.
MINGO CENTRAL 15 20 15 6 — 56: Wagoner 19, Thompson 16, Curry 15, Adkins 0, Mollett 3, Davis 3.
WAHAMA 47, DODDRIDGE COUNTY 45: The White Falcons built an early eight-point lead and held on for a triumph over the Bulldogs in Mason, West Virginia.
Torre VanMatre and Emma Gibbs each scored 16 points for Wahama (6-7 overall, 5-6 Little Kanawha Conference). Abby McDonough led Doddridge County (7-7, 3-4) with 13 points. Laurel McCombs scored 12.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 7 11 10 17 — 45: McDonough 13, McCombs 12, Nicholson 7, Spurlock 6, Paugh 3, Gola 2, Lloyd 2.
WAHAMA 15 5 13 14 — 47: Lieving 8, VanMatre 16, Gibbs 16, Noble 5, Christian 2.
MISS OHIO AWARD: Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame junior K.K. Bransford was named Miss Ohio Basketball.
Bransford averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game while making 51.4 percent of her shots in helping Mount Notre Dame to 72 consecutive victories and the last two state championships.
Baseball
RUSSELL 6, FAIRLAND 3: R.J. Rigsby doubled home the winning run in the seventh inning, breaking a 3-3 tie, to lift the Red Devils over the Dragons at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
C.J. Bartram went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in for Russell (1-0). Eric Williams banged out two hits.
GALLIA ACADEMY 12, ASHLAND 7: The Blue Angels (2-0) lost a five-run lead, but rallied for five in the eighth of their own to beat the host Kittens.
Tylor Mathie smashed a two-run homer and went 3 for 5 for Gallia Academy. Jenna Harrison went 3 for 5. Bella Barnette earned the win. Kay Baer led Ashland with a 3 for 5 effort.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 12, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Chris Schmidt threw a no-hitter as the Titans (3-0) beat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
Schmidt struck out 11. Alex Cassidy and Dylan Seison each smacked two hits and Cassidy drove in four runs. Seison and Jake McGuire each stole two bases.
PORTSMOUTH 14, OAK HILL 3: The host Trojans gave coach Andy Duncan his first win as Daewin Spence struck out seven Oaks and went 2 for 3 with a home run at Fletcher Field.
Tyler Duncan went 3 for 3 with two RBI for Portsmouth. Christian Keys drove in two. Zach Ward went 2 for 2. For Oak Hill, Ryan Sams drove in three runs.
RACELAND 22, FAIRVIEW 0: Jake Heighton hit two homers to lead the host Rams (3-0) to a rout of the Eagles (2-1) in the Kentucky 16th Region All A tournament finals. Connor Hughes had five hits, scored five runs and stole three bases. Levi Riley drove in two.
WHEELERSBURG 9, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Ethan Ison pitched six innings to earn the victory and helped himself with a three-run homer.
Ison went 2 for 2 with a double and was hit by pitches twice. Case Dyer went 2 for 3 for Wheelersburg (2-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference). Chase Conley drove in two runs.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH 7, MINFORD 6: Katie Born drove in the tying run and scored the game winner in the eighth inning as the Trojans (3-1) edged the Falcons (1-1).
Born drove in Madison Perry, then scored on a wild pitch.
Perry went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Faith Phillips was the winning pitcher. Andie Blevins was 3 for 5 and drove in three runs for Minford. Olivia Ramey went 3 for 4 and scored three times.
MEIGS 14, MARIETTA 2: Lily Dugan homered during the Marauders’ eight-run third inning to help visiting Meigs (3-1) beat the Tigers.
Jess Workman was the winning pitcher. Jerrica Smith went 4 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored. Mallory Adams was 3 for 3 with three RBI. Dugan went 2 for 3.