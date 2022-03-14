HUNTINGTON — Playing in the Huntington St. Joe gym and then at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is akin to steering a motor boat, then piloting an aircraft carrier.
The Irish (18-7) play home games in one of the cozier gyms in the state. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the fourth-seeded St. Joe boys take on fifth seed Cameron (17-6) in the Class A boys basketball state basketball tournament at the 13,250-seat Coliseum, where the floor is larger and — at least equally as important — the area behind the baskets is more spacious.
Many a team has been befuddled by the extra space the arena presents when compared to most high school gyms. That’s one reason the Irish have practiced at Marshall University this week to prepare for the challenge.
“We’re trying to get used to it,” St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said. “It’s important in warmups to get as many shots up as we can to help get our depth perception.”
The Irish have played in some larger arenas with sizeable shooting backgrounds this season, visiting the Williamson Field House and West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center. Maynard said he hopes those venues help come Tuesday.
The gym isn’t the only potentially big problem the Irish face. Cameron features 6-foot-8 senior center Trevor Beresford, who averages 16.8 points, and 6-4 sophomore forward Lance Hartley, who scores 11.7 per contest. Junior guard Cole Burkett scores 12.3 per game. Connor Wichterman chips in 6.7 and Conner Powell 6.6, giving the Dragons a variety of scoring options.
“Cameron has three really nice players and the rest are solid,” Maynard said. “Trevor is a lefty and he’s a presence. Everything they do funnels through him. (Hartley) is comparable to him. We have to box out and not let them get second-chance points.”
The Irish feature one player, Caden Ehirim, who is 6-3. No one else on the roster is taller than 6-1. Ehirim, who averages 16.4 points, is part of a starting five that likes a fast pace. Senior guard Jesse Muncy averages 28.6 points while senior guard Zavion Johnson scores 19.6 per game.
Johnson and Jaden Price, who averages 6.3 points, have state tournament experience last from season with Huntington High, which reached the Class AAAA semifinals.
“They were there, but didn’t see a lot of action,” Maynard said of the former Highlanders. “That they’ve been there might help some, but it’s not as if they played 32 minutes a game there.”
At 7.4 points a game, Jax Fortner offers additional scoring punch, as does Philip Ignatiadis at 6.2 per contest.
Cameron and St. Joe’s common opponent is Doddridge County. The Dragons beat the Bulldogs 81-27 on Jan. 21. The Irish defeated Doddridge 99-72 on Dec. 21.
The St. Joe-Cameron winner advances to the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday vs. the victor from a quarterfinal contest featuring No. 1 James Monroe (25-0) and No. 8 Weirton Madonna (17-7).
St. Joe is seeking its first boys state title since 2016 when Ross Skaggs coached the Irish to a 67-65 victory over Wheeling Central in the Class A finals.