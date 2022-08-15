Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Huntington St. Joe's Luke Stallings makes contact with a pitch as the Irish take on Wahama in the Class A, Region IV baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Huntington St. Joe's Luke Stallings makes contact with a pitch as the Irish take on Wahama in the Class A, Region IV baseball tournament on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the YMCA Kennedy Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe has restarted its baseball program and hired Barry Ellis to coach it.
The Irish haven’t fielded a team since 2019 when they went 21-11 under coach Dave Jenkins and reached the semifinals of the Class A state tournament. The 2020 season was lost to COVID-19 and not enough players came out for 2021.
Ellis, a longtime youth league and middle school baseball coach in the Vinson system, will try to resurrect the program in the spring of 2023.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Ellis said. “We’re getting a little bit of a late start, but I’m looking forward to getting it started again. I think if we can get through one year, we can develop a good base coming up from our middle school team.”
Ellis said he’s excited to coach Huntington St. Joe, which won the Region IV title in 2019 despite a roster of just 11 players. The stars of that club were Lenny Washington, who plays at Gardner-Webb University, and Noah Beter, who went on to play at Alderson Broaddus University.
That the Irish have experienced recent success encouraged Ellis that the program can return to such heights in a region with usually strong teams such as Wahama and Buffalo.
“Our numbers will get better as interest grows,” Ellis said. I’m ready for the opportunity and I’m excited about it. I’m ready for another challenge.”
Ellis coached Vinson Middle School’s baseball team in recent seasons. As a Little League coach of nearly 30 years, he guided four teams to the state tournament, winning it in 2018.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
