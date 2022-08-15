The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe has restarted its baseball program and hired Barry Ellis to coach it.

The Irish haven’t fielded a team since 2019 when they went 21-11 under coach Dave Jenkins and reached the semifinals of the Class A state tournament. The 2020 season was lost to COVID-19 and not enough players came out for 2021.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

