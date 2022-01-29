HUNTINGTON — In recent seasons, the thought of Huntington St. Joe taking on Huntington or Cabell Midland in boys basketball might have drawn laughter.
The Class A Irish played last year’s COVID-19-impacted season with just five players and likely would have been no match for the Class AAAA state semifinalist Highlanders or quarterfinalist Knights.
On Saturday, St. Joe (9-3) and its 12 players played Cabell Midland at home. On Tuesday, the Irish play at Huntington. Times are different at St. Joe, ranked third in Class A and with their best team since coach Ross Skaggs led the Irish to a state championship in 2016.
“I think it’s important to play these types of games,” St. Joe first-year coach Todd Maynard said. “It’s good for the communities and for revenues. We look at this not as about ego and wins, but about that we want to be battle tested when tournament time comes. We look at the regular season as 22 scrimmages to prepare for the sectional and regional tournaments.”
Maynard, 35, said he and Huntington coach Ty Holmes developed a strong relationship through the years when Holmes coached at St. Joe and Maynard at Tolsia. Holmes took the Highlanders job in 2018 and scheduled the Rebels last season. Tolsia upset Huntington 51-50.
“When I was at Tolsia, Ty played in our Rise Above Tournament there,” Maynard said. “He’s a good guy. We’ve committed to play one another each year and we’ll go there this season. It’s an easy, five-minute drive.”
St. Joe and Huntington High are somewhat intertwined, with players in various sports often bouncing back and forth from one school to the other. Zavian Johnson is a former Highlander who has helped the Irish this season. Jaylen Motley formerly played for St. Joe before transferring to Huntington last year.
Maynard said he wouldn’t have thought about scheduling large-school powers if he didn’t think his team could handle it. Compete the Irish have, beating tradition-rich Woodrow Wilson 73-72, knocking off Mingo Central 65-45 and defeating defending Class AA state champion Williamstown 65-57. Losses have come to strong, larger schools Shady Spring, Tug Valley and Lawrence County, who are a combined 30-6.
St. Joe has remaining games with Paintsville (13-4), Ravenswood (10-2) and Tug Valley (5-1), among others.
“We have the team to compete every night,” Maynard said. “It wouldn’t be smart to play this schedule if we didn’t have the skillset to play. We have the toughest Class A schedule in the state. Win or lose, we learn something.”
Johnson teams with Tolsia transfer and 1,000-point scorer Jesse Muncy to give the Irish one of the premier guard tandems in the state in any classification.
“We have a good, balanced team,” Maynard said. “We spread the floor and take good shots. We take our shot, not my shot. At Tolsia we overachieved because of the culture of the program. We’re trying to do that here. The kids have to buy in to the coach and into the program and they’re doing that.”
Maynard played for Gary Norris at Spring Valley before finishing his senior year under Chad Belville at Fairland. Norris at Vinson before the consolidation with Buffalo-Wayne and Ceredo-Kenova to form Spring Valley was known for playing larger foes, as is Fairland. Maynard said those two coaches, among others, taught him a great deal.
“Gary Norris taught me so much about discipline and respect,” Maynard said. “Chad Belville would tell me things and now everything he said, I’m saying to our players, now.”