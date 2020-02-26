HURRICANE — For the second year in a row, the Tug Valley Panthers and St. Joe Fighting Irish will go head-to-head for the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 title. Both teams earned double-digit victories in the semifinal round to earn a spot in Thursday’s championship game.
The Fighting Irish will be chasing their 14th consecutive sectional championship after earning their spot in the game with a 92-31 thrashing of the Buffalo Lady Bison.
The Irish jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the early goings. Buffalo was able to handle the St. Joe press for the first few minutes before it became overwhelming, allowing the Irish to build a 27-9 lead after the first quarter.
“We felt like we could come out and control the tempo today, and we did that. We started out a little slow and they were breaking our pressure a little bit so we backed it up into a half-court trap, and it seemed like from there we kind of created turnovers, which created open baskets and we started moving the ball better,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said of the win.
They opened the second frame with an 8-0 scoring run before Buffalo’s Abby Darnley broke the scoring drought with a free throw, but St. Joe answered by scoring the next seven points to further build the lead.
The Lady Bison hit their first field goal of the second quarter with less than four minutes to go in the half.
St. Joe wasn’t done running, though.
The Irish tallied the first 20 points of the second half, taking advantage of another long scoring drought for the Bison, which ended when Kaylee Bowling made her third shot of the game with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Bowling led Buffalo with 12 points in the loss. Grace Hutson paced the Lady Irish with her 24 points, and four other St. Joe players finished with 10 or more points in the win.
Alyssa Newsome gave the Tug Valley Lady Panthers a hot start in the second game of the evening, as Tug Valley ultimately advanced to Thursday’s title bout with a 58-42 win over the Tolsia Lady Rebels.
It was the second consecutive year the Rebels were eliminated by Tug Valley in the semifinal round.
Newsome scored Tug Valley’s first eight points, helping them keep pace with Tolsia at the start of the game. With the game tied 9-9 after the first quarter, Tug Valley scored the first nine points of the second frame, building a comfortable lead as Tolsia went the first 2 1/2 minutes without a made field goal.
“I think sometimes people underestimate her because of her size. They think she’ll struggle getting her shot off, but she finds the seams really well. She’s starting to look for her own shot more,” said Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley.
Newsome finished with a game-high 22 points and Kaylea Baisden chipped in 19. Freshman Katie Marcum scored 14 in the loss for Tolsia, Julie Boone 10.
The Panthers led 31-16 at the half, but Tolsia used a quick scoring run out of the break to trim the lead to eight, 37-29, with over three minutes left in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers answered by scoring the final eight points in the period, pushing the lead back to double digits.
“We knew they had a couple runs in them, and we tried to contain those and get smart shots for ourselves and trade baskets to weather those,” Farley said. “We did a good job of that.”
Tolsia’s final run came at the onset of the fourth quarter, piling together a 10-2 scoring run to once again pull within eight, 45-37, but Tug Valley was able to control the clock in the final minutes to secure the victory.
Thursday’s championship game between Tug Valley and St. Joe will be played at Hurricane High School, tipping off at 7 p.m. In the 2019 section title game, St. Joe defeated the Panthers 81-43.