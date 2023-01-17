The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Four players scored in double figures on Tuesday to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 72-42 win over Van in boys’ high school basketball.

Caden Ehirim led the Fighting Irish (5-4) with a game-high 18 points, while Marcus Jackson finished with 17, Isaiah Sanders added 13 and Grady Paynter totaled 12.

