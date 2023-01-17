Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) drives the lane as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Jayden Chen (12) makes a pass as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) and Van's Josh Marcum (23) go for a rebound during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) drives the lane as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Grady Paynter (0) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) pushes up the floor against Van's Gavin Branham (4) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Grady Paynter (0) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) cuts across the court as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe head coach Todd Maynard looks on as his team takes on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) defends against Van's Shaun Booth (5) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) pushes up the floor against Van's Shaun Booth (5) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Marcus Jackson (3) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) speeds up the floor against Van's Mark Meadows (11) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Jayden Chen (12) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) drives the lane as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Jayden Chen (12) makes a pass as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) and Van's Josh Marcum (23) go for a rebound during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) drives the lane as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Grady Paynter (0) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) pushes up the floor against Van's Gavin Branham (4) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Grady Paynter (0) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) cuts across the court as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe head coach Todd Maynard looks on as his team takes on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) defends against Van's Shaun Booth (5) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders (23) pushes up the floor against Van's Shaun Booth (5) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Marcus Jackson (3) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Caden Ehirim (1) speeds up the floor against Van's Mark Meadows (11) during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Jayden Chen (12) puts up a shot as the Irish take on Van during a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Four players scored in double figures on Tuesday to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 72-42 win over Van in boys’ high school basketball.
Caden Ehirim led the Fighting Irish (5-4) with a game-high 18 points, while Marcus Jackson finished with 17, Isaiah Sanders added 13 and Grady Paynter totaled 12.
All of Sanders’ points came in the second half, when he made three 3-pointers during the third quarter to help St. Joe break open what had been a tight game through the first half of play.
Leading 33-25 at halftime, the Irish saw its lead cut to five when Van’s Shaun Booth made a 3-pointer on the first series of the third period.
Paynter, Ehirim and Jackson then combined to score the next six points to build St. Joe’s lead to 39-28 through 5:58 of the period.
Booth snapped the run with another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 39-31, but that was as close as the Bulldogs got.
The Irish outscored Van (0-9) 19-11 during the third period and 20-6 in the fourth as the faster St. Joe boys wore down a Bulldogs team that had just seven players on its roster.
St. Joe coach Todd Maynard said his team stepped up its defensive pressure in the second half after some halftime adjustments by his staff. Meanwhile, on offense the Fighting Irish began sharing the ball a lot more, he said.
With the pressure turned on, Van saw its offense all but disappear.
“That’s what you want to do if you’re a better-conditioned team,” Maynard said. “You want to wear them out when the third and fourth quarter comes down. They can’t keep up with you.”
Booth led the scoring effort for Van with 17 points while Jax McCarty added 12.
Bulldogs coach Dave Gogas said the St. Joe pressure combined with the one hour, 45-minute trip to Huntington took its toll.
“Depth is always an issue, but we looked tired from the get-go,” Gogas said. “We weren’t prepared for it for sure.”
The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for Huntington St. Joe, which will play at Covenant Christian on Friday, then play host to Webster County, the Associated Press Class A No. 2 team, on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish, which received 16 votes in the Class A poll released on Monday, are scheduled to travel to Van for a rematch on Feb. 10.
VAN 12 13 11 6 — 42: McCarty 5-10 2-4 0-0 12, G. Branham 1-5 0-2 0-0 2, Booth 6-18 3-13 2-2 17, Meadows 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Marcum 2-5 2-3 0-0 6, Valle 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, I. Branham 0-3 0-2 0-0 0. Team 16-45 8-26 2-2 42.
ST. JOE 15 18 19 20 — 72: Paynter 5-8 3-5 1-1 12, Ehirim 8-15 1-3 1-5 18, Jackson 8-13 0-1 1-2 17, Little 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Sanders 5-8 3-5 0-0 13, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Chen 3-4 0-1 2-2 8. Team 30-54 7-15 5-10 72.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.