HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe forced 21 turnovers and scored off 16 in a 61-22 victory over Hannan Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Irish (7-1) forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter and turned each into points in building a 29-6 lead to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Huntington St. Joe, ranked fifth in Class AAA led by as many as 40 points.
“We were able to run some sets against their 2-3 defense,” Irish coach Shannon Lewis said. “We still have some adjustments against it and this gave us a chance to do that. We worked on getting better.”
Huntington St. Joe featured superior talent, but took nothing for granted. The Irish played their third game in four days and guard Lacee Smith sat out with an injury, leaving the squad with just six players.
Still, Huntington St. Joe faced little difficulty as Amya Damon scored 20 points, Ramey George 12 and Ava Lee 11.
The Irish took advantage of multiple runs, including 17-0 streaks in the first quarter and again from 3:48 of the third quarter to 5:19 of the fourth.
Bailey Coleman led the Wildcats (1-4) with 10 points.
Turnovers were key, as Hannan took 25 shots and Huntington St. Joe made 25. The Irish also took advantage of a 30-13 rebounding edge and committed just three turnovers.
“We talked about limiting turnovers,” Lewis said. “Lacee was out, so Julia (Preservati) ran the point. It was all right to slow it down a bit.”
Wildcats coach Kellie Thomas said her team is improving, but hasn’t yet found consistency.
“With everything that’s gone on, COVID, the ice storm, flooding, we’ve missed a lot of practice,” Thomas said. “We’re working to get better.”
Huntington St. Joe returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tug Valley. Hannan entertains Van at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HANNAN 6 10 3 3 — 22: Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Spears 01- 0-1 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, B. Coleman 3-9 1-4 3-5 10, Ellis 0-3 0-2 0-0 0, T. Coleman 1-5 0-0 0-0 2, Runyon 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 8-25 3-9 3-5 22.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 29 12 10 10 — 61: Damon 8-15 3-6 1-2 20, George 5-10 0-0 2-2 12, Preservati 2-7 1-3 0-0 5, Ransbottom 3-10 1-2 0-0 7, M. Smith 3-8 0-1 0-0 6, Lee 4-10 3-8 0-0 11.
Rebounds: H 13 (Johnson 4), HSJ 30 (George 8). Team rebounds: H 6, HSJ 3. Deadball rebounds: H 2, HSJ 1. Steals: H 1 (Bryant), HSJ 17 (Damon 5, Preservati 5). Blocked shots: H 1 (T. Coleman), HSJ none. Turnovers: H 21, HSJ 3. Fouls: 4, HSJ 3. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.