HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe’s tandem of new head coach Alyssa Hammond and assistant Jessica Huff was successful and dramatic.
The Irish built a nine-point lead, then rallied from an eight-point deficit to defeat Raceland 47-42 Tuesday in girls high school basketball in the St. Joe Gym.
“In the second half we made adjustments and played much better,” said Hammond, a former Oak Hill (Ohio) High and Marshall University star.
Amya Damon was part of those adjustments. The senior guard scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made seven steals.
“I didn’t know it was that good,” Damon said of her stat line.
Huntington St. Joe didn’t realize Raceland (0-2) was as talented as it was. The Rams trailed 24-15 with 46 seconds left in the first half, but went on a 16-2 run to lead 34-26 after a 3-point shot by Naomi Maynard at 2:33 of the third quarter. The eighth-grader led the Rams with 16 points and five steals.
“They were better than we expected,” said Irish forward Ramey George, who scored 14 points. “We knew they were good and didn’t take them lightly, but they were better than we thought.”
Despite rostering just six players, the Irish played at a fast pace, pushing the ball and trying to get layups. The strategy worked, as St. Joe didn’t shoot well — 18 for 47 (38.2 percent) — overall and made just one of seven 3-point shots. The Irish also were just 10 of 18 from the free throw line.
“We got some points in transition,” George said. “We wanted to push, push, push.”
Raceland didn’t shoot particularly well, either, making 16 of 53 shots (30.1 percent), but were 8 for 28 from 3-point range.
“Are they all going to be this tough?” Huff asked with a laugh.
Hammond and Huff practice with the players. She said they’ve worked more on the inside game than outside defense. Hammond frequently shouted for her defenders to “get out” on Raceland shooters.
“We haven’t done a good job on getting out on the 3-pointers,” Hammond said. “We’re going to work on that.”
The Irish rallied for a lead, but Maynard’s 3-pointer tied it at 39-39 with 3:04 to play. George sank a free throw with 1:50 to play to make it 40-39 and St. Joe never trailed again. Damon’s basket off an offensive rebound put the Irish ahead 45-39. The Rams cut the deficit to 45-42 after a foul shot by Gracie Gartin with 21 seconds left, but Julia Preservati, who scored 12 points, made two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.
Emma Picklesimer scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Raceland, which played without starting center Alexandria Stacy, who suffered a torn knee ligament earlier this season.
St. Joe returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road vs. Fairmont Senior. The Rams visit Russell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
RACELAND 8 10 16 8 — 42: Hapney 1-3 1-2 0-0 3, Lacks 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Boggs 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Picklesimer 3-5 0-0 1-1 7, Burney 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Broughton 0-10 0-8 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Mackie 3-10 1-5 0-0 7, Maynard 6-17 4-9 0-0 16, Gartin 1-3 1-1 1-2 4. Totals: 16-53 8-28 2-3 42.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 12 12 7 16 — 47: Damon 8-12 0-0 3-6 19, George 6-12 0-1 2-5 14, Preservati 3-8 1-4 5-7 12, Ransbottom 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Conley 1-10 0-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-47 1-7 10-18 47.
Rebounds: R 30 (Picklesimer 10), HSJ 34 (Damon 11). Team rebounds: R 1, HSJ 4. Deadball rebounds: R 1, HSJ 3. Steals: R 10 (Maynard 5). Blocked shots: R 1 (Broughton), HSJ 1 (Damon). Turnovers: R 23, HSJ 23. Fouls: R 14, HSJ 11.