HUNTINGTON — With official visits banned because of COVID-19, Hannah Roberts decided to see the University of South Carolina-Upstate on her own.
The Huntington St. Joe girls basketball standout liked what she saw. On Wednesday the 6-foot rising senior center committed to the Spartans, a NCAA Division I program in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She also had offers from Tennessee-Martin and Pikeville.
“We really looked at the campus (Tuesday) on our own,” Roberts said. “I’d talked to coach (Becky) Burke a few weeks ago and she offered me. I wanted to visit and the campus is beautiful and everything I want, so I committed.”
Burke is familiar with West Virginia high school basketball, as she is a former head coach at the University of Charleston. She was hired by South Carolina-Upstate on June 8.
In Roberts, Burke is landing a strong inside player who averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season in helping the Irish to a 22-1 record and a No. 13 national ranking.
Huntington St. Joe was a heavy favorite to win its 10th state title in 12 seasons when COVID-19 stopped the state tournament.
The virus has limited summer workouts. Roberts has played outdoor pickup games with friends to keep in shape and work on her game.
Roberts said she plans to major in forensic psychology.
“I had a forensic class and a psychology class and they were really great,” Roberts said. “I like those kinds of TV shows and am really interested in it.”
Roberts said she hopes for early playing time in college, but knows she’ll have to earn it. She said playing at St. Joe helped her prepare for the rigors of college on the court and in the classroom.
South Carolina-Upstate, formerly South Carolina-Spartanburg, went 10-20 overall and 4-16 in the Big South Conference last season.