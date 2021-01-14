CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Beat me once, shame on you. ...
Ironton (6-6 overall, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference) learned from a 45-34 loss to Chesapeake on Dec. 6 and adjusted defensively Thursday to defeat the Panthers 51-42 in girls high school basketball on Norm Persin Court.
In the first meeting at the Conley Center, Maddie Ward and Blake Anderson combined for 35 points and 24 rebounds. This time, the Fighting Tigers forced other players to try to beat them, limiting Anderson and Ward to 15 points and nine rebounds. The two stars combined for 29 shots in the first game, but just 14 this time.
“They’re phenomenal players,” Ironton coach Doug Graham said of Anderson and Ward. “A lot of what Chesapeake does goes through them. We did a good job defensively.”
Evan Williams, who joined Kirsten Williams and Isabel Morgan in leading Ironton in scoring with 12 points, said the Tigers were focused on their assignment.
“We knew we had to guard Blake and Maddie,” she said.
The Panthers (9-4, 6-3) made it a game anyway, despite trailing by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. Chesapeake cut the deficit to 30-24 with 1:01 left in the third period after Emily Duncan’s basket off a steal and assist by Anderson capped an 11-0 run.
The Tigers rebuilt the lead to 13, but Chesapeake pulled within 44-37 after Ward scored on a drive with 1:28 to play. Ironton hit three of four free throws, though, to set the score and run its winning streak to three.
The Tigers gained momentum just before the half and again at the end of the third quarter. Lilly Zornes made a 3-pointer 4 seconds before halftime and Morgan sank a 3-point shot with 1 second left in the third.
“We handled their punches and we shot very well at the free throw line,” Zornes said.
Ironton made 21 of 30 foul shots and 12 of 24 field goal attempts, 6 of 9 from 3-point range. The Tigers also committed just four turnovers.
Duncan led Chesapeake with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams return to action Thursday. Ironton visits South Point, while the Panthers entertain OVC co-leader Coal Grove.
IRONTON 8 16 9 18 — 51: Lackey 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Zornes 2-3 2-2 0-0 6, Carpenter 1-1 0-0 3-6 5, K. Williams 2-5 2-4 6-6 12, Morgan 3-7 2-3 4-8 12, E. Williams 4-7 0-0 8-10 12. Totals: 12-24 6-9 21-30 51.
CHESAPEAKE 7 3 14 8 — 42: Pauley 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-3 0-2 4-6 6, Ward 3-11 1-4 2-3 9, Duncan 7-14 1-2 1-3 16, Conley 3-6 2-4 0-0 8. Totals: 15-39 5-13 7-12 42.
Rebounds: I 18 (Carpenter 6), C 28 (Duncan 9). Team rebounds: I 2, C 6. Deadball rebounds: I 4, C 1. Steals: I 4 (E. Williams 2), C 3 (Anderson 2). Blocked shots: I 1 (Lackey), C none. Fouls: I 12, C 21. Fouled out: Anderson. Technical fouls: None.