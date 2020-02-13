LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Lexie Arden scored 23 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Ironton to a 71-29 rout of West Union in a Division III sectional semifinal girls high school basketball game Wednesday.
Samantha Lafon scored 12 points for the Fighting Tigers (19-3). Elli Williams, Evan Williams and Isabel Morgan scored 10 apiece.
Alexa Royce scored 18 for the Dragons (2-21).
Ironton plays the Minford-New Lexington winner at 6:15 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title at Lucasville Valley High School.
WEST UNION 12 2 8 7 — 29: Grooms 2, Taylor 2, Shivner 5, Francis 2.
IRONTON 25 30 8 8 — 71: Lafon 12, Carpenter 1, El. Williams 10, Morgan 10, Ev. Williams 10, L. Arden 23.
FAIRLAND 53, PORTSMOUTH WEST 48: The Dragons outscored the Senators 22-10 in the fourth quarter to win a Division III sectional semifinal at Jackson High School on Wednesday.
Harlie Lyons and Jenna Stone scored 17 points each to lead Fairland. Charlie Jottoward led Portsmouth West with 17 points. Abbi Pack scored 13.
Fairland moves on to the sectional final at Jackson on Saturday where it will face No. 4 seed Southeastern at 2:45 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 13 11 10 — 48: Adkins 8, Cline 4, Coleman 1, Pack 13, Jottoward 17, Rigsby 5.
FAIRLAND 12 6 13 22 — 53: Lyons 17, Stone 17, Marshall 4, Roland 5, Hinkle 9, Howard 1.
WAYNE 63, SCOTT 39: The Pioneers girls basketball team jumped to a 19-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back as it defeated Scott on Wednesday at Wayne High School.
Sara Hooks’ 13 points led Wayne (17-2) while Jenna Butcher led all scorers with 19 for Scott (4-17).
SCOTT 7 14 8 10 — 39: Butcher 19, Harmon 8, Davis 6, Tomblin 3, Walls 2, Miller 1.
WAYNE 19 21 11 12 — 63: Hooks 13, Eves 11, Ross 9, Tabor 8, Irwin 6, Hood 5, Marshall 4, Damron 4, Williams 2, Stroud 1.
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 63, GALLIA ACADEMY 46: Levi Blankenship scored 18 points to pace the Panthers to a triumph over the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio.
Dilen Caldwell scored 16 points and Trent Dearth 11 for Chesapeake. Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 12 points.
CHESAPEAKE 13 18 13 16 — 63: Grim 3, Blankenship 18, Caldwell 16, Dearth 11, Jackson 5, J. Cox 2, Taylor 8.
GALLIA ACADEMY 12 14 6 14 — 46: Blouir 12, Thomas 3, Call 6, Cox 6, Cremeens 4, Calbert 4.
TUESDAY Girls
IRONTON ST. JOE 49, SYMMES VALLEY 43: Bella Whaley scored 15 points and Faith Mahlmeister 11 as the Flyers (11-11 overall, 7-7 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Vikings (5-18, 4-10) in Ironton.
Jenna Malone and Kylee Thompson each scored 10 points to lead Symmes Valley.
Boys
TUG VALLEY 84, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 66: Jaden Price scored 23 points and Zavion Johnson added 12 but it wasn’t enough as the Fighting Irish came up short.
Easton Davis and Ethan Colegrove each scored 16 points to help Tug Valley (8-11).
St. Joe dropped to 9-10 on the season.
LOGAN 55, POCA 53, 2OT: David Early scored 42 points, including 10 points in the two overtime periods, to lead the Wildcats to victory.
The point total for Early, a commit to Marshall, made him the game’s high scorer with Isaac McKneely’s 26 leading the Dots.
COAL GROVE 65, GREEN 57: Cory Borders scored 21 points to help the Hornets get by the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Evan Gannon scored 17 and Peyton Smith 10 for Coal Grove (6-14). Gage Sampson led Green (9-10) with 15 points. Ethan Huffman scored 13 and Levi Singleton 12.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 56, RIVER VALLEY 50: The Buckeyes (5-16 overall, 2-9 Tri-Valley Conference) erased a six-point deficit to defeat the Raiders (5-15, 1-10) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Ethan Gail paced Nelsonville-York with 18 points. Drew Carter and Austin Thrapp chipped in 10 points each. Jordan Lambert led River Valley with 22 points.
MARIETTA 65, MEIGS 47: The Tigers (11-10) took advantage of the Marauders (11-9) playing without injured leading scorer Weston Baer to post a home triumph.
Tony Munos scored 21 points to lead a balanced Marietta attack. Ryan Mannix scored 14, Mark Duckworth 13 and Jackson Graham 11. Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 25 points.