IRONTON, Ohio — Ironton head coach Chris Barnes is hoping the third time will be the charm as his team faces No. 3 Chesapeake in the boys high school basketball Division III sectional final at Norm Persin Court.
The third time wasn’t the charm for Rock Hill, which fell to Barnes’ Fighting Tigers 62-45 on Tuesday at the Conley Center.
The Redmen had been defeated by their Ohio Valley Conference rival twice during the regular season and the visitors kept things close in the first half.
After Ironton (12-9) took a 6-2 lead, Rock Hill took a timeout, adjusted its defense and closed out the first quarter with a 10-8 lead over the Fighting Tigers.
Behind Braden Schreck, Ironton took over from there.
Schreck scored six of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter as the Fighting Tigers surged ahead in the period for a 23-19 lead at halftime.
Barnes said his team will need a better effort when it faces a Panthers team that finished in fourth place in the OVC, just behind the Tigers.
“They’re the only team we didn’t at least split with during the season,” Barnes said. “They jumped out on us in the first quarter and had to dig ourselves out of a hole.
“We can’t wait until the third or fourth quarter.”
Ironton led 37-30 at the end of the third quarter and then put the game away in the final period.
Matt Sheridan scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Ironton, which forced five Rock Hill turnovers to close out the game on a 25-13 run.
Ty Perkins scored seven of his 13 points in that period for the Fighting Tigers.
Barnes called Sheridan, Schreck and Perkins his “big three” and said it’ll be key for them to lead the offense if the team is to defeat Chesapeake.
Rock Hill (7-15) was led by Brayden Adams’ 11 points.
