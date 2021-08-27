IRONTON — Few high school football teams could lose two of the premier players in the nation and still be a contender for a state championship, but that’s what Ironton is.
All-American Reid Carrico graduated and now plays at Ohio State. Trevor Carter, a junior considered one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2023, is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Still, the Fighting Tigers are formidable as they strive for a third consecutive Division V state title game appearance. Ironton lost to Kirtland in the finals each of the last two championship games.
“I think anytime you get so close to your goals, but come up a little short, it just hungers you and drives you,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Our kids have demonstrated that. We’ve had great numbers in the weight room all year, great numbers through camp, great energy, lot of guys stepping up, lot of guys taking charge. I think it’s definitely a fueling factor.”
Carrico and Carter aren’t the only significant losses. Two starters on the defensive line and the offensive line, another linebacker, a cornerback and an all-state kicker are gone.
“Linebacker and secondary, you’ve got to replace a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of guys who played a lot of football for us,” Pendleton said.
Ironton, though, is far from bereft of talent. Seniors Angelo Washington and Jacob Sloan, juniors DeAngelo Weekly and Lincoln Barnes, and sophomore Noah Patterson form a deep linebacking corps. The defensive line is anchored by a pair of senior all-district honorable-mention selections in 6-foot, 300-pound defensive tackle Nate Cochran and 6-2, 245-pound defensive end Ashton Duncan, who has committed to Miami (Ohio).
Junior cornerback Landon Wilson is the only returning starter in the secondary. He will be joined by Aaron Masters and Jon Wylie.
Junior quarterback Tayden Carpenter completed 79 of 134 passes for 1,331 yards and 19 touchdowns, with six interceptions, last season. He leads an offense that figures to be potent. Jaquez Keyes, Terrell Mize and Amar Howard expect to see plenty of carries. Duncan is a big target at tight end. Masters is to top returning wide receiver, although Ty Perkins, a 6-3, 185-pound transfer from Lucasville Valley, is another impressive pass catcher.
“Tayden has played a lot of football for us, and we have some receivers back who are going to step up who have been waiting their turn,” Pendleton said. “They’re ready for their opportunity. Offensively, we’re doing some new things this year, and I think it looks really good and our guys seem to be enjoying it.”
Three-year starters Ryan Cecil and Riley Boggs return at offensive tackle. C.J. McCall started two years at guard and is moving to center. Cochran and Patterson return at guards.
Duncan is the punter and Matt Sheridan the kicker.