The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2021 Ironton Fighting Tigers football team
Buy Now

2021 Ironton Fighting Tigers football team

 Tony Shotsky | SE Ohio Photos

IRONTON — Few high school football teams could lose two of the premier players in the nation and still be a contender for a state championship, but that’s what Ironton is.

All-American Reid Carrico graduated and now plays at Ohio State. Trevor Carter, a junior considered one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2023, is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Still, the Fighting Tigers are formidable as they strive for a third consecutive Division V state title game appearance. Ironton lost to Kirtland in the finals each of the last two championship games.

“I think anytime you get so close to your goals, but come up a little short, it just hungers you and drives you,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Our kids have demonstrated that. We’ve had great numbers in the weight room all year, great numbers through camp, great energy, lot of guys stepping up, lot of guys taking charge. I think it’s definitely a fueling factor.”

Carrico and Carter aren’t the only significant losses. Two starters on the defensive line and the offensive line, another linebacker, a cornerback and an all-state kicker are gone.

“Linebacker and secondary, you’ve got to replace a lot of guys with a lot of experience and a lot of guys who played a lot of football for us,” Pendleton said.

Ironton, though, is far from bereft of talent. Seniors Angelo Washington and Jacob Sloan, juniors DeAngelo Weekly and Lincoln Barnes, and sophomore Noah Patterson form a deep linebacking corps. The defensive line is anchored by a pair of senior all-district honorable-mention selections in 6-foot, 300-pound defensive tackle Nate Cochran and 6-2, 245-pound defensive end Ashton Duncan, who has committed to Miami (Ohio).

Junior cornerback Landon Wilson is the only returning starter in the secondary. He will be joined by Aaron Masters and Jon Wylie.

Junior quarterback Tayden Carpenter completed 79 of 134 passes for 1,331 yards and 19 touchdowns, with six interceptions, last season. He leads an offense that figures to be potent. Jaquez Keyes, Terrell Mize and Amar Howard expect to see plenty of carries. Duncan is a big target at tight end. Masters is to top returning wide receiver, although Ty Perkins, a 6-3, 185-pound transfer from Lucasville Valley, is another impressive pass catcher.

“Tayden has played a lot of football for us, and we have some receivers back who are going to step up who have been waiting their turn,” Pendleton said. “They’re ready for their opportunity. Offensively, we’re doing some new things this year, and I think it looks really good and our guys seem to be enjoying it.”

Three-year starters Ryan Cecil and Riley Boggs return at offensive tackle. C.J. McCall started two years at guard and is moving to center. Cochran and Patterson return at guards.

Duncan is the punter and Matt Sheridan the kicker.

Ironton roster

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.
2 Trevor Carter RB-LB 6-2 205 Jr.
3 Ty Perkins WR-DB 6-3 185 Jr.
4 Tayden Carpenter QB-DB 6-0 190 Jr.
5 Amar Howard RB-DB 5-9 205 Sr.
7 Jaquez Keyes RB-DB 6-1 210 Jr.
8 Aiden Young QB-CB 5-11 165 Jr.
9 Jacob Sloan QB-WR-S 6-0 200 Sr.
10 Jon Wylie QB-DB 6-0 175 So.
11 Blake Porter WR-CB 5-10 160 So.
12 Braden Schreck QB-S 6-1 160 Fr.
13 Phil Bowman QB-DB 5-9 155 So.
14 Aaron Masters WR-S 5-11 160 Sr.
15 Landon Wilson WR-CB 5-10 160 Jr.
18 Braxton Pringle WR-S 6-1 175 Sr.
19 Matt Sheridan K 5-9 160 Sr.
20 Braylon Sturgill RB-DB 5-9 165 Fr.
21 Tyler Roach RB-DB 5-10 155 Fr.
22 C.J. Martin QB-CB 6-0 160 Jr.
24 Ashton Duncan TE-DE 6-2 245 Sr.
25 Angelo Washington TE-LB 6-1 225 Sr.
26 Shaun Terry RB-DB 5-9 150 Fr.
27 Terrell Mize RB-DB 5-10 165 Jr.
29 Nick Sites RB-DB 5-11 160 Fr.
30 Ben Sloan RB-LB 5-10 170 So.
32 Lincoln Barnes TE-LB 6-0 200 Jr.
33 DeAngelo Weekly FB-LB 5-10 205 Jr.
34 Tatum Moore RB-S 6-0 165 So.
35 Matt Sly RB-DB 5-10 160 Fr.
36 Wesley Neal RB-LB 6-0 175 Fr.
37 Ethan Hellyer RB-LB 5-7 155 So.
40 Cole Freeman WR-S 5-10 165 Jr.
45 Holden Harmon RB-DB 5-10 170 So.
50 Bryson Blankenship FB-LB 5-10 195 Fr.
51 Morgan Gleichauf TE-DL 5-7 145 Sr.
52 Aiden Layne RB-LB 6-0 195 Fr.
53 Austin Linn OL-DL 6-0 210 Jr.
54 Jaxon Johnson OL-DL 6-0 175 Fr.
55 Austin Bump OL-DL 5-10 170 Fr.
56 Blake Murrell G-NG 6-0 220 Sr.
57 Brock Freeman OL-DL 5-10 180 Fr.
58 Peyton McKnight OL-DL 5-10 170 Fr.
59 Levi Joseph OL-LB 5-10 170 Fr.
60 Anthony Kirk OL-DL 5-10 190 Jr.
61 Nathan McDade OL-DL 5-11 270 Fr.
63 Creighton Bryant T-DT 5-10 285 So.
64 Noah Patterson T-LB 6-2 225 So.
65 Wyatt Bumgardner G-NG 6-0 195 So.
66 Tanner Moore T-DT 5-10 200 Jr.
67 Devon Thompson G-NG 5-10 175 So.
68 Dagan Bryant OL-DL 5-9 200 Fr.
69 Grant Day OL-DL 5-8 210 Jr.
70 Riley Boggs OL-DL 6-2 305 Sr.
71 Hunter Moore G-DT 6-1 275 Jr.
72 Kaden Cleary OT-DT 6-1 255 Jr.
74 Bryson Hayes TE-DL 5-10 300 So.
75 C.J. McCall OL-DL 6-2 320 Sr.
76 Nate Cochran T-DT 6-3 300 Sr.
77 Bowen Gossett OL-DL 6-2 250 Fr.
78 Rylan Cecil OL-DL 6-2 250 Sr.
79 Caleb Dickerson OL-DL 6-2 285 Sr.
80 Connor Lowe TE-DB 5-10 160 So.
81 Isaac Fitzpatrick TE-DB 6-1 165 So.
82 Darryn Harvey TE-DE 5-7 155 So.
85 Barkley Litton WR-DB 5-11 170 Fr.
87 Aiden Easterling TE-DE 6-0 230 So.
88 Connor Lowe WR-DB 5-11 160 So.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you