Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (10) makes a throw against Fairland during a high school football game on Sept. 2 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — After a rugged four-game stretch to begin the high school football season, some may expect Ironton to relax a bit for game five.

South Point (2-2) probably hopes so, as the Pointers visit the Fighting Tigers (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for an Ohio Valley Conference game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

