IRONTON — After a rugged four-game stretch to begin the high school football season, some may expect Ironton to relax a bit for game five.
South Point (2-2) probably hopes so, as the Pointers visit the Fighting Tigers (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday for an Ohio Valley Conference game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Pointers are 0-1 in the league after falling 43-7 to undefeated Coal Grove last week. Ironton is 1-0 in the OVC after a 34-13 win over Fairland two weeks ago.
In addition to the Dragons (3-1), the Tigers have beaten Wheelersburg (3-1), Jackson (2-2) and Johnson Central (2-2). South Point has defeated Alexander (3-1) and River Valley (1-3), but lost to Boyd County (3-1).
“We’re just going to go week by week,” Ironton senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter said. “Each game is the biggest game. We’re going to practice as hard as we can. We just have to work together, try to get everybody healthy and work as hard as we can.”
South Point hasn’t posed much of a challenge for Ironton historically. The Pointers haven’t beaten the Fighting Tigers since 1961. Since Ironton joined the OVC in 2015, it has outscored the Pointers 260-23.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said his team, ranked second in Ohio Division V, will prepare for South Point the same as it has its first four opponents.
“It’s just a matter of trying to get better each week, and it always is,” Pendleton said. “It’s not about who we’re playing, and it never is. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing Alabama, the Bengals or a seventh-grade team. It doesn’t matter. It’s about getting better each week and doing the little things. We have to get better at that.”
Ironton features a bevy of new players. Carpenter said the newcomers and veterans are blending well.
“The first two weeks, we were trying to get everyone together,” Carpenter said. “I feel like (Saturday), we kind of clicked. Everything started working well, and we found out what our weapons are. Every skill player on our team is a weapon.”
The game features several players committed to FBS college programs, and not all are from Ironton.
For Ironton, linebacker Trevor Carter and wide receiver Ty Perkins committed to Cincinnati. Running back Jaquez Keyes pledged to Wisconsin. South Point also has offensive tackle Maurice Long committed to Akron.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
