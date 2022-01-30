ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Ethan White scored on a put back as time expired in overtime to give Ironton a 63-61 upset of Ohio Valley Conference leader Fairland Saturday in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
The Fighting Tigers' Aaron Masters made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime as Ironton snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Dragons.
The Tigers (8-8 overall, 6-4 OVC) led 31-26 at halftime only to see Fairland (14-4, 8-2) take a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ty Perkins and Matt Sheridan each scored 20 points for Ironton. Braden Schreck scored 12 points. Perkins grabbed 10 rebounds. Aiden Porter scored 14 points and Will Davis and J.D. Thacker 13 each for the Dragons.
IRONTON 19 12 5 19 8 -- 63: Wilson 3, Sheridan 20, Masters 3, Schreck 12, White 5, Perkins 20.
FAIRLAND 19 7 15 14 6 -- 61: Davis 13, Porter 14, Martin 3, Thacker 13, Allen 3, Leep 4, Hunt 6, Buchanan 5.
SOUTH POINT 59, COAL GROVE 42: Caleb Schneider scored 19 points to lead the Pointers (10-7 overall, 7-4 OVC) to a triumph over the Hornets. Jake Adams scored 12 and Xander Dornon 10 as South Point a six-game losing streak. Perry Kingrey paced Coal Grove with eight points.
SOUTH POINT 11 19 17 12 -- 59: Schneider 19, Adams 12, Kazee 9, Pegram 2, Childers 2, Ermalovich 2, Handshaw 3, Dornon 10.
COAL GROVE 11 12 13 6 -- 42: Simpson 2, Turner 2, Hankins 6, Davis 7, Stanton 6, Dillon 1, Horn 6, Kingrey 8.
ST. ALBANS 56, SPRING VALLEY 40: Drew Reed scored 21 points as the Red Drgons (6-3) defeeated the Timberwolves. Jayden Clark scored 14 and Nunu Claytor 11 for St. Albans.
ASHLAND 71, COVINGTON CATHOLIC 61: Ethan Sellars scored 23 points as the seventh-ranked Tomcats beat the No. 3 Colonels (18-4) in Anderson Gym. Colin Porter scored 19 and Cole Villers 12 for Ashland (16-4). Mitchell Rylee led Covington Catholic with 23 points. Evan Isparo scored 21 and Chandler Starks 11.
COVENANT 59, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 51: Ryan Beilstein made a 3-pointer to send the game to a second overtime, then scored nine more points as the Eagles (7-8) beat Heritage Christian in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Beilstein, a sophomore guard, came off the bench to score 15 points. Tucker Lingenfelter scored 13. J.J. Fox led led Heritage Christian (5-8) with 24 points. Griffin Spaulding chipped in 10.
RUSSELL 65, LEWIS COUNTY 53: Brady Bell scored 23 points and Bradley Rose scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Red Devils topped the Lions. Trey Gerike scored 26 and Logan Liles 10 for Lewis County.
NITRO 62, POINT PLEASANT 40: Trevor Lowe scored 18 points, Kolton Painter 14 and Charles Robbins 11 as the Wildcats (6-7) beat the Big Blacks (5-9).
GREENUP COUNTY 56, RACELAND 50: Carson Wireman scored 17 as the Musketeers (7-11) beat the Rams (8-11) in overtime in Lloyd, Kentucky. Trenton Hannah scored 15 and Boone Gibson 14. Kyle Broughton led Raceland with 21 points.
Girls basketball
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 30, SOUTH POINT 27: Savannah Easter made the winning 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to lift the host Indians over the Pointers. Easter scored 11 points. Karmen Bruton led South Point with 14 points.
SOUTH POINT 7 10 5 5 -- 27: Ermalovich 0, Hall 2, Mitchell 3, Saddler 6, Hopkins 0, Bruton 14, Jackson 2.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 3 6 12 9 -- 30: Morrow 5, Easter 11, Johnson 3, Dunham 3, Whitt 3, Johnson 2, Montgomery 3.