ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Nate Bias earned the win and Trevor Kleinman the save as Ironton defeated Fairland 5-2 Wednesday in high school baseball at Roger Snyder Field.
Bias struck out seven, walked two and gave up two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Kleinman whiffed two and allowed one hit as the Fighting Tigers improved to 5-5 overall, 3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Brody Moatz drove in two runs as Ironton took a 5-0 lead. Niko Kiritsy hit a home run as the Dragons (5-4, 3-1) pulled within 5-2.
Kleinman went 2 for 3, as did Kiritsy and Blake Trevathan.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10, CHESAPEAKE 0: Maddux Camden threw a two-hit shutout as the Blue Devils (6-3 overall, 4-1 OVC) beat the Panthers (0-4, 0-4) in Centenary, Ohio. Beau Johnson drove in two runs on two hits.
HURRICANE 10, INDEPENDENCE 1: Quarrier Phillips went 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Redskins won their 10th straight. Brogan Brown smacked three hits and drove in two runs. Luka Moore was 2 for 4. Reece Sutphin earned the win. Carson Brown and Clay Basham each had two hits for the Patriots.
SYMMES VALLEY 12, GREEN 0: Mason Stevenson hurled a two-hit shutout as the Vikings (10-1 overall, 8-0 Southern Ohio Conference) walloped the Bobcats (2-11, 2-7) in Aid, Ohio. Aiden Hieronimus, Ethan Patterson and Logan Justice were 2 for 2 for Symmes Valley.
IRONTON ST. JOE 7, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 1: Blake Stuntebeck fanned 14 as the host Flyers (9-2 overall, 5-2 SOC) topped the Panthers (6-5, 6-4). Mark Hodges went 2 for 3. Michael Mahlmeister was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Elijah Rowe knocked in two.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Winning pitcher Matthew Boggs went 3 for 4 and Carson Wireman plated three runs as the Musketeers (13-6) defeated the Lions (4-10) in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH 11, CHESAPEAKE 1: Madison Perry went 4 for 4 with a home run to lead the Trojans (11-2 overall, 6-2 OVC) past the visiting Panthers (4-9, 0-5). Emily Cheatham went 2 for 4 and Faith Phillips was the winning pitcher. Sam Hefner was 2 for 2 for Chesapeake.
COAL GROVE 6, ROCK HILL 4: The homestanding Hornets jumped to a 6-0 lead and held off the Redwomen. Rylee Harmon homered twice and drove in three runs. Abbie Deeds picked up the win and went 2 for 3. Katie Deeds and Jordyn Dale each went 2 for 4. Emma Stevens was 3 for 3 for Rock Hill. Aleigha Matney and Nevaeh Hackworth each were 2 for 4. Charlee Long drove in two. Emily Lewis went 2 for 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 11, GREEN 1: Kylee Thompson pitched a one-hitter and Jocelyn Carpenter went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Vikings (9-5 overall, 7-1 SOC) defeated the Bobcats in Aid, Ohio. Madison French went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 3.