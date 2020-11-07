IRONTON — In a slug-it-out, ground-and-pound high school football game, the difference between Ironton and Ridgewood was the passing game.
Both teams featured rugged running games Saturday night, but the top-seeded Fighting Tigers (10-0) used just enough of their air attack to defeat the second-seeded Generals 17-7 in a hard-fought Ohio Division V, Region 19 championship game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Ironton will meet St. Bernard Roger Bacon, which defeated Springfield Shawnee in the Region 20 championship game, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the state semifinals in London, Ohio.
Top-seed Ironton stunned No. 2 Ridgewood’s stout defense, driving 71 yards in eight plays, with Reid Carrico scoring from the 1 on the Fighting Tigers’ first drive. Jimmy Mahlmeister kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Ironton used two big pass plays in the trek to the end zone. Tayden Carpenter hit Kyle Howell with a short pass that a Generals defender went for an interception but missed. Howell then juked another defensive back and raced for a 53-yard gain to the Ridgewood 13. The second key pass came on fourth-and-9 from the 12 when Carpenter threw 11 yards to Ashton Duncan to set up first-and-goal at the 1.
The Tigers’ winning touchdown, a 2-yard run by Carrico on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 14-7, was set up on the drive’s first play. Carpenter threw 39 yards to Trent Hacker, who outleaped defensive back Dalton Patterson for a first down at the Generals’ 33.
Later in the quarter, Carpenter threw 17 yards to Carrico for a first down at the Ridgewood 27, setting up Mahlmeister’s 24-yard field goal that set the score.
Ironton ran 37 plays to Ridgewood’s 14 in the second half. The Generals ran 27 to the Tigers’ 18 in the first half.
Ridgewood star quarterback Gabe Tingle didn’t play because of a shoulder injury suffered last week in a 13-10 victory over Wheelersburg. Senior Javan Belt subbed for Tingle, the East District player of the year. Belt, normally a wide receiver, threw just 13 passes all season and the Generals (9-1) relied heavily on the run Saturday.
Belt ran the offense well, but threw two key interceptions, one to Hacker at 9:26 of the fourth quarter, the other to Uriah Meadows with 1:25 to play.
Trailing 7-0, the Generals stopped Ironton at the Ridgewood 23, and ran 22 of the next 25 plays, with Deontae Brandon capping a 10-play, 45-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run off right tackle with 1:10 left in the first half. The drive was set up by Patterson’s interception at the Ironton 45. Andy Troyer’s extra point tied it 7-7.
The Tigers missed two chances to halt the tying drive. Brandon fumbled on the first play and Carrico attempted to scoop the ball, but missed and the Generals recovered. Ironton also dropped an apparent interception three plays later.
Trevor Carter led Ironton with 69 yards on 16 carries. Carrico ran 12 times for 59 yards. Carpenter completed 5 of 10 passes for 124 yards.
RIDGEWOOD 0 7 0 0 — 7
IRONTON 7 0 0 10 — 17
I — Carrico 1 run (Mahlmeister kick)
R — Brandon 2 run (Troyer kick)
I — Carrico 2 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Mahlmeister 24 FG