NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Two down, one big one to go.
At the beginning of the season, Ironton High School’s football coaches set three goals — win an Ohio Valley Conference championship, win the Division V, Region 19 crown and win a state title. The Fighting Tigers checked the first one off the list three weeks ago when they beat Portsmouth. They took care of the second goal Saturday night by defeating West Lafayette Ridgewood 24-14 at Nelsonville-York High School’s Boston Field.
Ironton’s game site for Saturday’s 7 p.m. state semifinal contest vs. West Jefferson (12-1), which beat West Liberty Salem 34-0, will be determined Sunday. The semifinal appearance is the first for Ironton since 1999.
Ridgewood (12-1) displayed its offensive potency on its first drive, moving 80 yards in 12 plays, taking 4:54 off the clock and finishing with Deonte Brandon bullying his way through the middle from the 4-yard line for a touchdown. Connor Kunze’s extra point gave the Generals a 7-0 lead.
Ironton (12-1) drove to the Ridgewood 19 on its first drive, but fumbled. The Generals recovered, but after a 3-and-out punted. Three plays later, Reid Carrico took a pitch from Gage Salyers, broke a tackle, and raced 55 yards for a touchdown. Avery Book’s extra point tied it 7-7 at 2:37 of the first quarter.
Cameron Deere gave Ironton a 14-7 lead with a tackle-busting 26-yard TD run at 9:46 of the second quarter.
The Tigers continued to use a punishing running game to extend their lead to 21-7. Ironton covered 48 yards in 4:28 with Salyers capping the trek with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Generals faced first-and-10 from the Tigers 18 with fewer than 60 seconds left in the first half, but couldn’t score. Ridgewood made up for that during its first drive of the third quarter. After stopping Ironton on downs at the Generals 35, Ridgewood drove 65 yards in 11 plays, capped by Gabe Tingle’s 1-yard TD plunge on a quarterback sneak to make it 21-14 with 3:14 left in the period.
After an exchange of possessions, Book boosted Ironton’s lead to 24-14 with a 34-yard field goal with 6:15 left in the game. The Tigers then stopped the Generals on downs at midfield and ran out enough clock that Ridgewood couldn’t catch up.
Ironton overcame 103 yards in penalties and two lost fumbles to run its streak of holding opponents to fewer than 20 points to 14 games, second longest in Ohio, trailing only Cincinnati Wyoming.
RIDGEWOOD 7 0 7 0 — 14
IRONTON 7 14 0 3 — 24
R — Brandon 4 run (Kunze kick)
I — Carrico 55 run (Book kick)
I — Deere 26 run (Book kick)
I — Salyers 5 run (Book kick)
R — Tingle 1 run (Kunze kick)
I — Book FG 34