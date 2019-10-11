IRONTON, Ohio — Ironton High did what was necessary against a beat-up Rock Hill squad and rolled to a 46-0 win on homecoming Friday night at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Fighting Tigers came out throwing with quarterback Gage Salyers finding Jordan Grizzle for 13 yards on first down and Trent Hacker for 7 on the next. He put the climax on the drive with a 38-yard TD strike to a wide open Hacker, who beat one-on-one coverage on the play.
The floodgates then opened as the Redmen generated little offense all evening.
Salyers had a 34-yard TD run later in the first period and Seth Fosson capped the burst with a 1-yard TD run with 4:43 still left in period one.
Reid Carrirco, who’s made a commitment to Ohio State, got the lone second-period score on a 64-yard run. The junior added a 2-yard scoring run in the third and that set up a running clock the rest of the way.
Ironton (6-1 overall, 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference) is back in action next Friday at Coal Grove. That’s one of the shortest road trips in Ohio, one exit down U.S. 52.
Rock Hill (1-6, 1-3 in the OVC) is home next week against Chesapeake.
“We did what we had to do,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We threw some early. We do want to be a more balanced team.”
On defense, Ironton often had eight to nine men in the box as Rock Hill featured the fullhouse backfield virtually the whole game. The Redmen totaled 119 yards rushing and 1 passing.
“Good job by the defense,” Pendleton said.
Ironton can’t afford to look ahead to the OVC showdown in two weeks at Gallia Academy. The Blue Devils, who beat the Fighting Tigers last year, are defending league champs and used a second-half charge to rout Coal Grove on Friday night.
“We’ve got good leadership,” Pendleton said. “Everyone knows Coal Grove is next.”
Carrico led the Ironton rushing with 11 attempts for 118 yards. As a team, the home side had 302 yards on the ground.
Coming onto the field, all Ironton players carried an American flag.
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 0—0
IRONTON 20 6 13 7—46
First Quarter
I — Hacker 38 pass from Salyers (run failed), 9:25.
I — Salyers 34 run (Book kick), 8:26.
I — Fosson 1 run (Book kick), 4:43.
Second Quarter
I — Carrico 64 run (kick failed), 8:15.
Third Quarter
I — Carrico 2 run (pass failed), 10:19.
I — Deere 21 run (Book kick), 0:42.4.
Fourth Quarter
I — Carter 52 run (Book kick), 3:08.
RH I
First downs 5 12
Rushes-yards 46-118 26-302
Passing yards 1 93
Comp-Att-Int 1-3-0 7-9-0
Total offense 119 395
Penalties 2-8 4-30
Fumbles-lost 1-1 5-3
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: (RH) O. Hankins 3-2, McGinnis 7-31, Malone 3-5, L. Hankins 20-41, Brayden Friend 2-7, Kidd 2-8, Massie 1-2, Blagg 4-5, Delong 2-15, Brock Friend 1-2. (I) Howell 1-0, Carrico 11-118, Sloan 1-2, Salyers 3-36, Carter 2-54, Fosson 5-57, Deere 2-22, Browning 1-13.
PASSING: Rock Hill, Brayden Friend 1-3-0, 1 yard; Massie 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0. Ironton, Salyers 7-9-0, 93 yards; Sloan 0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Rock Hill, none. Ironton, Grizzle 1-13, Hacker 2-45, Duncan 2-22, Carrico 2-13.