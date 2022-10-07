IRONTON — Shaun Terry put together quite a highlight reel for Ironton in the first half on homecoming Friday night.
The Fighting Tigers went more conventional in the second half with five scoring drives to race past Coal Grove, 55-6, at Tanks Memorial Stadium/Bob Lutz Field.
Terry had a kickoff return for a score, hauled in a long touchdown pass and ran a hefty distance for a score, all in the first half, to help power the Fighting Tigers to a 20-6 lead . Two of the scoring plays took just one play.
Coal Grove standout Chase Hall stunned the full house at the stadium with a 65-yard TD run on the second play of the game. He took the ball over right tackle, got to the second level in a hurry and was off to the races.
Terry responded with an 85-yard dash on the ensuing kickoff. Terry then snagged a 77-yarder from Tayden Carpenter for a 14-6 lead after the first period.
In the second, Terry executed a jet sweep of sorts, taking a short toss from Carpenter when Terry went in motion and he went the distance down the left sideline 43 yards for the score.
Ironton is now 8-0, 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Hornets fall to 5-3, 2-3 OVC with a third straight defeat.
That almost set up a showdown between OVC unbeatens next week except Rock Hill charged back to knock off Gallia Academy, 35-31, for the first loss for the Blue Devils. Ironton is home to them next Friday. The Hornets visit Fairland.
Ironton is ranked No. 2 in the state in Division V and No. 1 in the Region 19.
In the second half, Ironton went more conventional. Five drives and five scores.
Ironton coach saluted the job turned in by Terry, Bobby Felder and his team’s defense.
“He’s a good athlete who’s coming into it,” Pendleton said of Terry. “He can be dangerous in all phases of the game. Felder’s a dynamic athlete who’s getting better each week.” Felder scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth period.
Felder, transfer from Huntington High, 132 yards on nine carries. He alternates in the backfield with Jaquez Keyes. Keyes had TD runs of 1 and 13 yards in the third period.
On defense, after Hall’s big burst on his first carry, Ironton slowed him down. He came into the game with 1,699 yards and 30 scores. He finished with 154 on 24 carries.
Ironton’s defense often features eight to nine men close to the box.
“We stacked some things,” Pendleton said. “Hats off to the kids. He’s a heck of a back.”
Ironton now leads the overall series 11-1 and is 7-0 at home. Coal Grove came him No. 2 in the Division 6, Region 23.
COAL GROVE 6 0 0 0 — 6
IRONTON 14 6 14 21 — 55
First quarter
CG — Hall 65 run (kick failed), 10:57.
I—Terry 85 kickoff return (Williams kick), 10:42.
I—Terry 77 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 4:25.
Second quarter
I—Terry 43 run (pass failed), 6:47.
Third quarter
I — Keyes 1 run (run failed), 9:24.
I — Keyes 13 run (Schreck pass from Carpenter), 4:54.
Fourth quarter
I—Felder 20 run (Williams kick), 11:46.
I—Perkins 29 pass from Carpenter (Neal kick), 4:25.
I—Wilson 12 pass from Shreck (Fields kick), 1:25.
Team
CG I
First Downs 9 10
Rushes-yards 38-174 19-230
Passing yards 24 265
Comp-att-int 2-6-2 10-19-0
Total offense 198 495
Penalties 10-68 12-120
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Individual
COAL GROVE
Rushing — Hall 24-153, Murphy 6-17, Simpson 4-21, Mannon 4-minus 17.
Passing — Mannon 2-5-2, 24; Hall 0-1-0.
Receiving — Gipson 2-24.
IRONTON
Rushing — Keyes 6-35, Felder 9-132, Wilson 1-0, Terry 1-43, Carpenter 1-15, Schreck 1-5.
Passing — Carpenter 9-18-0, 253; Schreck 1-1-0 12.
Receiving — Terry 3-98, Perkins 4-77, Martin 1-31, Wilson 2-59.