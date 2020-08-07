IRONTON — National Silver Gloves boxing champion Gary Lee Harvey II has died. He was 52.
Harvey died Tuesday at his residence. He was born and raised in Ironton, where he began boxing at 14. In 1984, Harvey won the National Silver Gloves Championship and went on to have one of the quicker knockouts in Golden Gloves history at 14 seconds. He won a Bronze medal in the National Junior Olympics and at 16 he began training at Lake Placid, New York, for the United States Olympic boxing team.
In 1986, Harvey competed in the Goodwill Games in Romania as an Olympian. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Woodland Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Harvey Family condolences please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
A former roommate with heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe, Harvey was well liked.
“Greatest pound for pound boxer I’ve ever seen,” said Ironton native Joseph Riley. “Definitely a great champ.”
“I’m going to miss his laugh,” said J.D. Cyrus, a former Ironton High School and Marshall University football standoout.