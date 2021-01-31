IRONTON — By sectional tournament time, Ironton should be in mid-season form.
The problem with that is that nearly every other high school boys basketball team the Fighting Tigers play is at it’s late-season best.
Ironton basketball has been victimized by COVID-19, its players success on the football field, opposing team’s quarantines and injuries that have left the squad having played fewer total games than some of its Ohio Valley Conference foes have played league contests.
“It’s been a strange season,” Tigers coach P.J. Fitch said. “We’ve had trouble playing games and getting everyone on the court at the same time.”
Fitch knew coming into the season his players would be a bit behind most of the league because several play football. Ironton went to the state championship game Nov. 21, putting Tigers such as Tayden Carpenter, Trent Hacker, Austin Masters, Landen Wilson, Will York and others behind in their basketball conditioning. That was expected, as Ironton is accustomed to deep playoff runs. COVID-19, however, dealt further setbacks.
“We’ve been doing all we can,” Fitch said.
So far, “all we can” has been solid. Ironton is 5-4 overall and in the league.
Ironton was quarantined as a team, then individual players dealt with contact tracing issues and injuries. The Tigers didn’t play their first game, a 54-30 victory over Rock Hill, until Dec. 11. Next came a 56-52 triumph over Chesapeake before a 62-38 loss to conference leader Fairland on Dec. 18. Ironton didn’t play again until Jan. 2 when it fell 68-63 to OVC second-place team South Point.
A pair of games with Coal Grove were scrapped because of the virus. The Tigers then wrapped victories over Rock Hill and Chesapeake around losses to Gallia Academy and South Point. On Saturday, Ironton rallied from 16 down to avenge the loss to Gallia, 50-49.
On Tuesday, the Tigers entertain Coal Grove.