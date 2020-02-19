WAVERLY, Ohio — Ironton ended Wellston’s basketball season in similar fashion as it did the Rockets’ football season.
The 11th-seeded Fighting Tigers defeated No. 22 seed Wellston 56-6 in the first round of the Division V football playoffs. On Wednesday, Ironton beat the Rockets in a lower-scoring basketball contest 47-21 in a Division III sectional semifinal at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
“In the first half we took too many 3-point shots,” Tigers coach PJ Fitch said. we took too many bad shots.”
The result was a 13-10 halftime lead, the score more resembling football. Ironton, though, found some offense in the second half and outscored Wellston 35-11 to advance to Saturday’s sectional championship game vs. either sixth seed Oak Hill or 26th seed Northwest at 8:30 p.m. at Jackson.
Ironton was mediocre from the floor, making 19 of 45 shots (42.2 percent), but that sizzled compared to the Rockets’ 8-for-40 (20 percent) effort.
The Tigers dominated the third period, starting with a 12-1 run. Wellston went 12:06 without a field goal.
“The second half our shots went down,” Fitch said. “The second half was much better.”
Ironton led 27-15 at the end of the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch, leading by as many as 29 after a Brayden Easterling basket with 1 minute to play.
Gage Salyers led the Tigers with 11 points. He and Jordan Grizzle each grabbed five rebounds.
Josh Bodey paced Wellston with nine points and seven rebounds.
WELLSTON 7 3 5 6 — 21: Ervin 5, Milligan 2, Kemp 2, Bodey 9, Brown 1, Garvin 1.
IRONTON 8 5 14 21 — 47: Salyers 11, Hacker 7, Grizzle 8, Easterling, Carrico 7, Freeman 2, Carpenter 2, Milleson 4.
MINFORD 69, COAL GROVE 63: Ethan Vogelsong-Lewis scored 34 points to lead the 12th-seeded Falcons (13-9) to a come-for-behind victory over the No. 21 seed Hornets (5-18) in a Division III sectional semifinal game at the Waverly (Ohio) Downtown Arena.
Coal Grove took its largest lead at 31-23 after a Peyton Smith basket to begin the third quarter. Minford then went to a press defense and used better shot selection than earlier to storm back. Vogelsong-Lewis’ basket from the lane with 1:07 left in the third period gave the Falcons a 35-34 lead they never relinquished.
Minford led by as many as 14 late before Malachi Wheeler made a 3-point basket and, in an apparent officiating error, two free throws to close the Hornets within 65-56 with 1:01 to play.
Coal Grove moved within six, but no closer.
Cory Borders led the Hornets with 18 points. Evan Gannon scored 13 and Tait Matney 12.
Trenton Zimmerman scored 11 for Minford, which play No. 5 seed Chesapeake for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jackson High School.
MINFORD 11 12 14 32 — 69: Davis 2, Vogelsong-Lewis 34, Zimmerman 11, Knore 3, McCormick 4, Skaggs 7, Risner 6, Ad. Crank 2.
COAL GROVE 14 15 7 27 — 63: Borders 18, Gannon 13, Smith 7, Matney 12, Wheeler 8, Hicks 5.