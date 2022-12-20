IRONTON — The Ironton Classic is a high school basketball event, but will have a college feel.
The two-day showcase is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Conley Center. It features several players committed to, or being recruited by, major college programs.
Centerville (Ohio) brings 6-foot-2 guard Gabe Cupps, the reigning Mr. Basketball in the state. Cupps committed to Indiana University. The Elks also feature 6-6 junior Johnathan Powell, who owns offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Xavier, Notre Dame, Illinois, Dayton, Michigan State, Alabama, Ohio and Texas A&M.
Huntington Prep is the most-loaded of the teams, featuring Maki Johnson, a 6-3 guard with offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Auburn, Miami (Ohio), Maryland, Penn State, Dayton, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Nebraska and Xavier. Guard Del Jones possesses offers from North Carolina State, Rutgers, Mississippi State, George Washington, South Carolina, Akron and Bryant. Dillon Tingler, a 6-7 forward, has offers from Marshall, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan and Akron. Virginia and Samford have offered guard Larry Johnson.
Ronald Jessamy signed with Mount St. Mary's. Brett Wright was offered by Furman and Chattanooga and Trent Lincoln by Southern Mississippi and Fordham. Jordan McCullom possesses offers from Georgia, Mississippi and Missouri.
Play begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday when Ironton's girls take on Spring Valley and college prospects Allie Daniels, Dria Parker and others. At 4:45 p.m., Wesley Christian plays Portsmouth. Wesley Christian is led by Andre Skelin, a 6-6 forward with offers from the College of Charleston, Towson and others. Portsmouth counters with Kenny Sanderlin, who committed to Shawnee State.
At 6:30 p.m., Huntington Prep battles Combine Academy of Lincolnton, North Carolina. Combine Academy features 6-4 guard Silas Demary, committed to USC, and junior Trentyn Flowers, who holds offers from Louisville, Memphis, Creighton, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida Illinois, Kansas, Georgetown, Michigan and others. Rakease Passmore has offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Appalachian State. Colin Tanner committed to Richmond and Kendall Campbell to Elon.
Play concludes with Ironton playing Hurricane at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, games begin at 3 p.m. with South Gallia playing Ironton St. Joe, followed at 4:45 p.m. by Huntington High, led by standout guard Mikey Johnson, vs. Minford and star guard Myles Montgomery. At 6:30 p.m., Huntington Prep plays Centerville. The showcase concludes at 8 p.m. with Russell taking on Ironton.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
