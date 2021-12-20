IRONTON -- Fans of fast offenses, stingy defenses, flashy plays and fundamental basketball may experience it all Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ironton Classic.
The high school showcase features some of the premier boys and girls teams from the Tri-State, as well as other parts of the country.
"We are excited to host a schedule featuring top local talent and great players from across the state and country," Ironton athletic director Trevon Pendleton said.
The 2020 Classic was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's slate, though, is full go, beginning with a girls game featuring defending West Virginia Class AAAA state champion Huntington High (5-0) vs. Ironton (4-4) at 1:15 p.m., Tuesday. HHS brings Kent State signee Dionna Gray and Alderson Broaddus recruit Imani Hickman.
At 3 p.m., the Highlanders boys (2-1), a Class AAAA state semifinalist last season, take on Columbus Africentric (5-1). The Nubians are led by 6-6 guard Dailyn Swain, who owns scholarship offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Marquette, Ohio, Kansas State and others. HHS features Jaylen Motley, an athletic sharpshooter whose grandfather Marion played for the Cleveland Browns and dad Andre played football at Marshall University.
At 4:45 pm., International Sports Academy of Willoughby, Ohio, squares off against Flyght Academy of Dayton, Ohio, in a boys game.
At 6:30 p.m., Fairland (6-1) plays the Tri-Village boys (3-1), 6:30 p.m., Tuesday. The Dragons are led by 6-1 first-team all-state guard Aiden Porter, committed to the University of Rio Grande. The Patriots feature 6-4 Layne Sarver, also a first-team all-stater.
The day concludes with Ironton (2-3) entertaining Boyd County (7-0) in a boys game.
On Wednesday, the Ironton girls take on Raceland (1-7) at 1:15 p.m., followed at 3 p.m. by a boys game pitting Symmes Valley (6-1) against Lucasville Valley (6-0). At 4:45 p.m., ISA plays Charlotte (North Carolina) Liberty Heights (4-1) at 4:45 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., Hurricane (1-2) plays Waverly (3-2). The event finishes with Ironton playing Chillicothe (5-4) at 8:15 p.m.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.