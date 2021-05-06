SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Ironton defeated South Point 15-4 Wednesday to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference high school baseball championship.
The Tigers can win the league outright if Gallia Academy beats Fairland. If the Dragons win, they'll share the title.
Ironton (18-4 overall, 12-2 OVC) scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the second against the Pointers. Connor Kleinman went 3 for 3 and Ryan Ashley 2 for 2 for the Tigers. Jon Wylie, Nate Bias and Tanner Moore drove in two runs apiece. Wylie was the winning pitcher.
IRONTON 470 013 -- 15 13 1
SOUTH POINT 000 400 -- 4 3 2
Wylie, Taylor (3), Kerns (5) an Bias; Dillon, Runyon (3), Henry (4) and Chapman.
Hitting: (I) Wylie 2 RBI, Bias 2 RBI, Kleinman 3-3, Ashley 2-2, Moore 2B 2 RBI.
SYMMES VALLEY 3, IRONTON ST. JOE 1: One day after losing 4-1 to the Flyers in Aid, Ohio, the Vikings (14-2 overall, 9-2 Southern Ohio Conference) beat host Ironton St. Joe (11-5, 7-3) in a game that feature no earned runs.
Caden Brammer threw a complete game to earn the win.
Elijah Rowe scored when his brother Jackson doubled to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Symmes Valley struck for three runs in the third to win it. Brammer and Levi Best scored on an error to make it 2-1. Brayden Webb came home on a wild pitch.
SYMMES VALLEY 003 000 0 -- 3 4 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 100 000 0 -- 1 4 1
Brammer and Strow; M. Mahlmeister, J. Mahlmeister (7) and Stuntebeck, M. Mahlmeister (7).
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Rowe 2B.
GREENUP COUNTY WINS TWO: Hunter Clevenger hit a three-run home run to lead the Musketeers (10-10) to an 18-0 rout of the Lions (3-12) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Host Greenup County also used a six-run fourth inning to beat East Carter 7-6. Brook Kitchen went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Musketeers. Cameron Carroll earned the win.
RACELAND 7, RUSSELL 6: Colton Holman's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Rams (15-4) a triumph over the visiting Red Devils (14-5). Holman drove in Jake Heighton and Kirk Pence to win it. Andrew Floyd was the winning pitcher.
PORTSMOUTH 11, PND 0: Michael Duncan went 2 for 3 with three RBI as the Trojans (10-10) celebrated Senior night with a shut out of Portsmouth Notre Dame (10-8). Drew Roe was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Tyler Duncan drove in two and Daewin Spence was the winner.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH WEST 17, CHESAPEAKE 0: Sophomore Sydney McDermott pitched a perfect game as the host Senators (15-7) clobbered the Panthers. McDermott struck out 13.
Emma Sayre went 3 for 3 with four RBI and four runs scored. McDermott drove in three runs and Kate Rollins two.
WHEELERSBURG 10, WAVERLY 0: The Pirates hit five home runs in a rout of the visiting Tigers at Gene Bennett Park.
Macee Eaton went 3 for 4, with all of her hits being homers. Eaton smashed a three-run shot and a pair of two-run blasts to drive in seven. Andi Jo Howard and Boo Sturgill also homered. Howard was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine as Wheelersburg improved to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the SOC. Waverly fell to 10-6 and 9-4.
RACELAND 7, GREENUP COUNTY 5: The Rams (16-6) overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Musketeers (9-3). Makena Francis went 2 for 2 and Raegan West 2 for 4. Chloe Collins homered and drove in three runs.
PND SWEEPS GREEN: Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-0 overall, 11-0 SOC) beat the visiting Bobcats 1-0 and 21-0. Maddy Suter drove in the only run in the opener. Gwen Sparks pitched a no-hitter in the second as Isabel Cassidy and Kaylor Pickelsimer each had four hits. Sparks and Ava Hassel each had three hits.